FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Announces Two Advocate Resource Fairs in March

SANTA FE, N.M. -- The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is pleased to announce two upcoming Advocate Resource Fairs for individuals impacted by the 2022 Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. The resource fairs are part of ongoing efforts to promote services and information to the community and provide one-on-one assistance and resources to support recovery efforts.

Individuals impacted by the fires who have filed a claim with the Claims Office or are interested in learning more about the process are encouraged to attend.

The Advocate Resource Fairs will feature informative sessions on critical topics, including pest control and the impact of wildland fires on soil. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to receive assistance filing a Notice of Loss, obtain status updates on their claims, submit paperwork, and ask questions regarding the claims process. Claimants may also learn more about National Flood Insurance Program policies and submit a claim for up to five years of flood insurance coverage.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office will be joined by partners from the State of New Mexico’s Disaster Case Management program, the U.S. Forest Service, the National Resources Conservation Service, National Flood Insurance Program, and the Tierra y Montes Soil and Water Conservation District. Representatives from these organizations will be available to offer insight and answer questions related to their respective programs.

March Advocate Resource Fairs Las Vegas, NM

Saturday, March 16

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cabo Lucero Volunteer Fire Department

21 County Road A29

Las Vegas, NM 87701 Cleveland, NM

Friday, March 22

1 – 4 p.m.

CHET Volunteer Fire Department

Rio La Casa & 518 Rd.

Cleveland, NM 87715

For those unable to attend these events, questions and concerns can also be addressed by calling your Navigator or the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. The Claims Office has approved 1,751 claims, which is 68 percent of the 2,548 claims with documentation submitted. More than $420 million in payments have been approved. FEMA is only permitted to pay claims that have a signed Proof of Loss form and supporting documentation. Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is welcome to visit any one of our three Claims Offices. Visit fema.gov/disaster/current/hermits-peak/contact-us for locations and hours.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice. These events will have English and Spanish translators and American Sign Language interpreters are available upon request.