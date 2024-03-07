When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: March 06, 2024 FDA Publish Date: March 06, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Metal Contaminant - Lead Company Name: El Chilar Rodriguez LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Ground Cinnamon “Canela Molida”

El Chilar Rodriguez LLC of Apopka, FL is recalling 127 cases (12 bags/case) of El Chilar Ground Cinnamon “Canela Molida” (1.25 oz bag), because it may contain traces of lead. Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every bodily system, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/ body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects. Lead can cause serious health problems if too much is ingested, such as damage to the brain and kidneys and can interfere with the production of red blood cells that carry oxygen to all parts of your body.

The product was distributed by La Raza LLC, 8795 D'Arcy Rd, Forestville, MD 20747, which distributes to brick-and-mortar retail stores within the state of Maryland.

The product can be identified by the lot codes D300 EX1024 and F272 EX1026, which is stamped on the front side of the packaging (see attached example).

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after the Maryland Department of Health collected product samples and analysis came back with elevated concentrations of lead. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem might be caused by potentially adulterated raw material from the supplier.

Consumers who have purchased El Chilar Ground Cinnamon “Canela Molida” with lot code D300 EX1024 and F272 EX1026 are urged to stop using the product immediately and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Parents and caregivers of toddlers and young children who may have been exposed to lead should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care. Consumers with questions may contact EL CHILAR RODRIGUEZ LLC at 407-880-6007, on regular business hours (Mon - Fri 8:00AM – 4:30PM).