Pressure Vessels Market Size Projected to Grow $62.7 Billion by 2028 | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Pressure Vessels Market size is expected to grow from USD 50.3 billion in 2023 to USD 62.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. A pressure vessel is a container designed to hold gases or liquids at a pressure significantly different from the ambient pressure. The pressure within the vessel may be higher or lower than the atmospheric pressure outside the vessel. Pressure vessels are used in a variety of industrial and commercial applications, including chemical processing, oil and gas production, power generation, and manufacturing.

The increasing global energy demand, driven by population growth, urbanization, and industrialization, is a significant driver for the pressure vessel market. Pressure vessels are integral components of power generation systems, including fossil fuel power plants, nuclear power plants, and renewable energy installations, such as geothermal power plants. The growth of the pressure vessels market during the forecast period can be attributed to the planned rollout of energy efficiency programs across major countries in North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116301805

Pressure Vessels Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 62.7 billion by 2028 Growth Rate 4.5% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Pressure Vessels Market by type, heat source, application, end-user industry, and region. Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing focus on nuclear power generation Key Market Drivers Thriving oil & gas industry

Power industry is expected to be the largest segment in the pressure vessels market.

Based on end-user industry, the Pressure Vessels Market has been split into power, oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others which include agriculture, marine, paper & pulp, and aerospace. In the power generation industry, the pressure vessels have a high demand in the boilers. They contain water or steam under high pressure, which is heated to generate steam that drives turbines for electricity generation. Apart from boilers, the pressure vessels are also used in the nuclear power plants. The global wide rise in the number of nuclear power plants in the power generation sector is driving the market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=116301805

Pressure Vessels Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing chemical production industry Thriving oil & gas industry

Restraints:

High manufacturing and maintenance costs

Opportunities:

Increasing focus on nuclear power generation Evolving technologies such as hydrogen storage systems

Challenges:

Stringent manufacturing standards and quality guidelines to be followed by pressure vessel manufacturers Volatile prices of raw materials

North America is expected to be the second fastest region in the Pressure Vessels Industry

North America is expected to be the largest pressure vessels market during the forecast period. the region has the largest shale reserves, making it a lucrative market for drilling and oilfield service providers. The vast potential of the shale reservoirs has been attracting more drilling operations in the North American oil industry. The increase in oil and gas activities would consequently increase the demand for pressure vessels in North America.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Pressure Vessels Companies are Babcock & Wilcox (US), Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (Japan), IHI Corporation (Japan), LARSEN & TOURBO LIMITED (India), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Cryogenic Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Power Plant Boiler Market - Global Forecast to 2025

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pressure-vessel.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com