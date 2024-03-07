Record number of organ transplants bring new lease on life to B.C. residents

Annelisa's story is not an isolated one. In 2023, a total of 77 lung transplants were performed at VGH, surpassing the previous record set in 2021. The year also saw remarkable achievements in other transplant categories, including a record number of liver transplants (112 compared to 101 in 2022) and 11 pancreas and islet transplants. Kidney transplants, too, reached an all-time high of 168 procedures.

Behind each figure is a complicated medical undertaking and a dedicated team of more than 150 health-care professionals, working tirelessly to orchestrate each transplant journey.

For Annelisa, the impact of this coordinated effort is deeply personal.

"The whole team is just phenomenal,” she says. “The doctors, nurses, dieticians, physios, everyone! I received incredible care. Miracles happen here [at VGH]."

As transplant programs continue to push the boundaries of possibility, Annelisa's story serves as a poignant reminder of the hope and healing made possible through the gift of organ donation. Each record broken represents not just a number, but a life reclaimed.

Please visit B.C. Transplant​ for more information about the record number of organ transplants in B.C. in 2023.