Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 06, 2024 FDA Publish Date: March 06, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Spices, Flavors & Salts

Contaminants Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Elevated Lead Levels Company Name: Colonna Brothers, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Marcum Ground Cinnamon & Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – March 6, 2024 - Colonna Brothers of North Bergen, NJ is recalling its 1.5oz Marcum Ground Cinnamon & 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon because of a possible health risk due to elevated lead levels. Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. The effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age/ body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months) permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can result in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.

The Cinnamon was distributed nationwide through retail stores and mail order. The products come in a clear plastic jar labeled with either “Marcum Cinnamon Ground 1.5oz” or “Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 2.25oz”. Only the following lot codes (found on the jar above the label - below the cap) were affected:

1.5oz Marcum Ground Cinnamon Best By:10/16/25 10DB 1.5oz Marcum Ground Cinnamon Best By: 04/06/25 0400B1 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 09/29/25 09E8 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 04/17/25 04E11 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 12/19/25 12C2 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 04/12/25 04ECB12 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 08/24/25 08A 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 04/21/25 04E5 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon 09/22/2025 09E20

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with these products.

The recall was the result of a targeted sampling program of discount brands by the FDA, following heightened sensitivity around Cinnamon. Colonna Brothers is participating in this recall voluntarily as requested by the FDA. Colonna Brother’s has not violated any Federal guidelines/legislation/laws regarding levels of lead in Cinnamon/Spice nor any protocols requiring testing for heavy metals. The FDA is stating that the lot codes above contain elevated levels of lead that the FDA deems a potential health risk.

Colonna Brothers has voluntarily ceased the production and distribution of all Cinnamon.

Consumers who have purchased the Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon or Marcum Ground Cinnamon, with the lot codes listed above, can discard it or return it to the store for a full refund. Anyone concerned they may have been exposed to lead, should contact their healthcare provider to report their symptoms. Consumers with questions may contact us at 201-864-1115 between the hours of 9-5 EST.