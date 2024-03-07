DOT Awards More Than $300,000 to North Dakota State College of Science

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation announced a FY24 Aviation Workforce Development (AWD) Maintenance grant of $307,608 to the North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS). This award will go towards NDSCS’ North Dakota Fly High Career Pathway Program, which offers students education and networking opportunities with the corporate culture of a specific airline before seeking employment with the airline.
