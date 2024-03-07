RICK THE REALTOR® HONOURED WITH "BEST OF LANGLEY" AWARD SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR
Rick Cenaiko is a respected REALTOR® based in Langley, BC with a focus on building lasting client relationships and supporting charitable causes.
I am very passionate about supporting charities that align with my core values. I take pride in helping these charities which in turn helps them have a positive impact in our community.”LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rick the REALTOR®, a distinguished real estate professional in Langley, has once again been recognized for his exceptional service and dedication to his clients. Rick has been awarded the prestigious "Best Of Langley" for 2023 on RankMyAgent.com based on reviews from satisfied clients having shared their positive experiences working with Rick. This award is a testament to Rick's unwavering commitment to building strong relationships with his clients and providing extraordinary service. Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Rick shared, "I am truly honored to have received this award again, especially because this particular award is not about volume, it’s about relationships." In addition, Rick has also been named one of the "Top 100 Giving Agents In Canada" by Rate-My-Agent.com ranking 9th in 2023 and 5th in 2022. Rick's commitment to charitable causes has been exemplary. He stated, "I am very passionate about supporting charities that align with my core values CARING PROTECTION INTEGRITY. I take pride in helping these charities which in turn helps them have a positive impact on the lives of those in our community.”
— Rick the REALTOR
For more information or to connect with Rick the REALTOR®, please visit https://www.realsearch.ca
Contact:
Rick the REALTOR®
Phone: 604.729.7425
Email: rick@realsearch.ca
About Rick the REALTOR®:
Rick the REALTOR® (Rick Cenaiko) is a highly respected real estate professional based in Langley, BC, Canada. With a focus on building lasting client relationships and supporting charitable causes aligned with his core values, Rick has established himself as a trusted figure in the local real estate market.
Press Contact:
David Allan
Public Relations Manager
Rick Cenaiko
Rick the REALTOR | REALSEARCH
+1 6047297425
rick@realsearch.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Welcome to East Beach