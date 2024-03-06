Twin Cities R!SE Announces Training for Companies and Teams

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twin Cities R!SE (TCR) announces new training courses through its Empowerment Institute targeted to companies looking to transform and educate teams. The Emotional Intelligence training covers over 40 emotional concepts “connecting individuals to their self-worth, bolstering self-confidence, and providing tools for self-control, and improved behaviors”. The curriculum is delivered by integrating adaptive facilitation methods into the program ensuring a life-changing experience and allowing participants to become their “best selves” both in the workplace and at home.

“No doubt EQ is equal, if not more important than IQ within our professional careers. If being the best leader possible, having high employee engagement, increasing workplace retention, supporting high performing teams, and creating optimal workplace culture are your goals, it is within your reach by using EQ methods to make that a reality,” says Jacquelyn Carpenter, VP of Business Development. “Our training focuses on the application of emotional intelligence to achieve this type of workplace greatness. The best leaders can connect the head, the heart, and the hands ~ emotional intelligence supports that framework for you and your organization.”

Delivered both in-person and online, the curriculum can be customized to meet organizational needs and incorporates both a Learning Management System and mobile app, L.I.V.E 24/7. The following workshops are customized and can be delivered either individually or as part of a packaged series, based on the specific needs of each organization. Full details can be found at https://twincitiesrise.org/empowerment-institute/.

Empowerment Institute Professional Development Series:

- Evolving Through Change

- Activating Mindfulness

- Empowering Belief Systems

- Inspiring Leadership

"I am excited about this initiative and appreciate the support of the Minnesota Legislature in expanding our Empowerment training to employers statewide in our shared efforts to address Minnesota's workforce challenges", said Emma Corrie, President and CEO of Twin Cities R!SE.

About Twin Cities R!SE and its Empowerment Institute

At TCR, we are dedicated to assisting individuals in poverty on the path to long-term and stable employment. Our work skills training programs equip participants with the necessary tools and expertise required for success in the workplace. By offering internship opportunities, personalized job search assistance, and tailored employment placement services, we collaborate closely with participants to secure meaningful employment. The Empowerment Institute at Twin Cities R!SE extends our impact beyond individuals. We partner with businesses, schools, universities, and nonprofit organizations to create an empowered culture within these organizations by providing Personal Empowerment Training. The curriculum is transformative emotional intelligence training delivered in a highly impactful manner through the integration of adaptive facilitation methods into the program, ensuring a life-changing experience.