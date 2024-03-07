Settler's Junction: Southern Utah's Newest RV Resort Along the Byway to Zion

Settlers Junction RV Park is strategically located just minutes away from St. George, and is close to so many national parks and outdoor attractions.

Gateway to Zion” — Owner

TOQUERVILLE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Utah just got a little more exciting with the grand opening of Settler's Junction, the newest RV resort located along the scenic byway Zion. This highly anticipated resort offers a unique and luxurious experience for travelers looking to explore the beauty of Southern Utah.

Settler's Junction boasts a prime location, situated just minutes away from the entrance of Zion National Park. With breathtaking views of the surrounding red rock cliffs and easy access to hiking trails, this resort is the perfect base for outdoor enthusiasts. Guests can also enjoy a variety of amenities including a Swimming pool, Pickle ball & Basketball courts, Putting greens, Playground, and a Clubhouse with a Business Center.

But what sets Settler's Junction apart from other RV resorts is its commitment to sustainability. The resort is located next along the new byway giving you a direct path to Zion National Park, while also next to Southern Utah's up and coming Reservoir scheduled to be completed in 2025. In addition, the resort offers direct access to plenty of ATV & UTV trails, making it convenient for guests to explore the area in a convenient and exciting way.

"We are thrilled to open Settler's Junction and welcome guests to experience the beauty of Southern Utah," said resort Management. "Our goal is to provide a comfortable and sustainable stay for our guests while they explore the stunning landscapes and outdoor activities that this region has to offer."

Settler's Junction is now open for reservations and is already receiving rave reviews from guests. With its prime location, commitment to sustainability, and luxurious amenities (underway), it is sure to become a top destination for RV travelers in Southern Utah. For more information and to book your stay, visit their website at www.sj-rv.com.

