Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,845 in the last 365 days.

New Book Proves Jesus Didn't Exist, Using Peer-Reviewed Computer Software and Formulas

The book cover of Christ Before Jesus

Groundbreaking Research Throws Into Question the Current Academic Consensus and 1,800+ Years of Church History

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The controversial book, "Christ Before Jesus," is now a #1 New Release on Amazon!

Christ Before Jesus is a groundbreaking book written by co-authors Matthew Britt and Jaaron Wingo, and is now available in paperback and ebook. The book delves into the origins of Christianity, challenging long-held beliefs and revealing new insights using peer-reviewed computer software and formulas.

Britt and Wingo use computer analysis to uncover the creation of Christianity in the second century. The book raises thought-provoking questions such as:

Was Jesus a real person?

When were the gospels written?

Did Paul exist?

Is it all fake?

Through their research, the authors provide a fresh perspective on the origins of one of the world's largest religions. Some of their findings include:

Jesus was a fictional character, created nearly century after his supposed life.

Paul most likely didn't exist.

A heretic was the first to publish a Christian gospel.

The book has already gained attention and sparked debates among scholars and readers alike. With its thought-provoking content and unique approach, "Christ Before Jesus" has quickly topped the charts in multiple categories.

The authors have appeared on multiple podcasts and livestreams, and presented guest lectures at public universities. They are currently booking interviews and are available for comment.

Christ Before Jesus is a must-read for anyone interested in the origins of Christianity and the historical context surrounding it.

Matthew Britt
Christ Before Jesus
+1 817-203-4580
media@christbeforejesus.com
Visit us on social media:
TikTok

You just read:

New Book Proves Jesus Didn't Exist, Using Peer-Reviewed Computer Software and Formulas

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Religion, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more