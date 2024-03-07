New Book Proves Jesus Didn't Exist, Using Peer-Reviewed Computer Software and Formulas
Groundbreaking Research Throws Into Question the Current Academic Consensus and 1,800+ Years of Church HistoryDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The controversial book, "Christ Before Jesus," is now a #1 New Release on Amazon!
Christ Before Jesus is a groundbreaking book written by co-authors Matthew Britt and Jaaron Wingo, and is now available in paperback and ebook. The book delves into the origins of Christianity, challenging long-held beliefs and revealing new insights using peer-reviewed computer software and formulas.
Britt and Wingo use computer analysis to uncover the creation of Christianity in the second century. The book raises thought-provoking questions such as:
Was Jesus a real person?
When were the gospels written?
Did Paul exist?
Is it all fake?
Through their research, the authors provide a fresh perspective on the origins of one of the world's largest religions. Some of their findings include:
Jesus was a fictional character, created nearly century after his supposed life.
Paul most likely didn't exist.
A heretic was the first to publish a Christian gospel.
The book has already gained attention and sparked debates among scholars and readers alike. With its thought-provoking content and unique approach, "Christ Before Jesus" has quickly topped the charts in multiple categories.
The authors have appeared on multiple podcasts and livestreams, and presented guest lectures at public universities. They are currently booking interviews and are available for comment.
Christ Before Jesus is a must-read for anyone interested in the origins of Christianity and the historical context surrounding it.
