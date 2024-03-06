Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,723 in the last 365 days.

Nasdaq Chief Financial Officer Sarah Youngwood to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Information and Business Services Conference

NEW YORK, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) will be presenting at the following conference with a webcast available at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.

Who:  Sarah Youngwood, Executive Vice President & CFO, Nasdaq
   
What: BofA Securities 2024 Information and Business Services Conference
   
When:   Thursday, March 14, 2024
  8:40 AM ET
   
Where: Ms. Youngwood’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm.
   

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Nick Eghtessad
+1.929.996.8894
Nick.Eghtessad@Nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ato Garrett
+1.212.401.8737
Ato.Garrett@Nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Nasdaq Chief Financial Officer Sarah Youngwood to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Information and Business Services Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more