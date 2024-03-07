Submit Release
Hire Mia Launches Library Of 25+ Free AI Writing Tools

Hire Mia Logo

Hire Mia

Hire Mia product illustration

Hire Mia is an AI Writing Assistant from CoSchedule

Hire Mia, a product by CoSchedule, created over 25 free AI writing tools for marketers to scale content creation.

BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA , UNITED STATES , March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoSchedule, the all-in-one marketing calendar for content, social, and beyond, launched a library of Free AI Writing Tools as an extension of their newest product, Hire Mia. The AI-powered generators empower marketers with the ability to quickly draft and optimize content using AI.

The Free AI Writing Tools are powered by Hire Mia, CoSchedule’s new AI-Writing Assistant. Anyone can access these tools to leverage AI to brainstorm ideas, create first-drafts, and summarize content.

"We want to provide easy-to-use, accessible AI tools to simplify the content creation process," stated Garrett Moon, CEO of CoSchedule. "These free tools are a testament to our commitment to highlight the benefits of using AI in marketing."

There are over 25 AI Writing Tools, including a Meta Description Generator, Hashtag Generator, Blog Post Generator, and Mission Statement Generator.

Users can access the Free AI Writing Tools at coschedule.com/ai-writing-tools. Each tool is designed to be intuitive, allowing for immediate adoption into any marketing strategy.

"With AI tools, it’s easier than ever to quickly produce high-quality content," added Moon. "Each tool speeds up content creation, so marketers can focus time on setting strategy instead of writing first-draft content."

For more information about Hire Mia or create a free account, visit: coschedule.com/hire-mia

Whitney Deterding
CoSchedule
pr@coschedule.com
Hire Mia Launches Library Of 25+ Free AI Writing Tools

