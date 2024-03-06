Maplebear Inc. db/a Instacart investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; March 25, 2024 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased Instacart (NASDAQ: CART) (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on or about September 19, 2023; and/or (b) securities between September 19, 2023 and October 1, 2023.

Maplebear Inc., operating as Instacart (CART), faced a lawsuit for allegedly failing to disclose critical information to investors during its initial public offering (IPO) in September 2023. The complaint states that after the IPO, the company's stock price dropped due to "lukewarm analyst reports" and concerns about competition from DoorDash and Uber Technologies, as well as doubts about the growth of online grocery delivery adoption. These undisclosed factors led to the stock trading below its $30.00 per share offering price, causing harm to investors.

The plaintiff claims that Instacart and its defendants did not adequately reveal three important details: 1) They overstated the acceleration of online grocery shopping and delivery among consumers, 2) They downplayed the level of competition in the online grocery market, and 3) Consequently, they exaggerated the company's post-IPO growth, business, and financial prospects.

