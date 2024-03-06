HIP Video Promo Presents: Pete Muller releases beautiful new music video "More Time"

Pete Muller releases new romantically crafted masterpiece "More Time"

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having multiple passions is not impossible to juggle, and Pete Muller proves this approach to life to be true. Muller has worked his way to the top of the workforce, creating an impact in the financial industry, and has found the time to incorporate music into his life. But it doesn’t serve as a hobby, it serves as a whole musical career that is fueled by endless fans. His mature voice fits perfectly in the category of all time favorite classic tunes but can morph to fit into any genre. But, achieving this balance of lifestyles came with hard work and multiple moments of breaking the status quo. With his sixth and latest album, produced by MRS, featuring performances alongside famed musicians including bassist Dave Smith and guitarist Will Sexto, Muller will continue to perform at festivals from Telluride to Montreu, and for those who he loves most. To some, he is a successful businessman, to others, he is a successful recording artist; to all, he is what everyone strives to be.

With the grand sound of the piano and strings, Muller creates his orchestral masterpiece, interwinding the sounds of the past and the sounds of today. The texture of his voice matches wonderfully with the notes he plays. A bombastic build from slow, smooth sounds to a loud, fast cry captures the moment he is feeling to its full potential. On the surface, “More Time” reads as another beautiful tribute to a romantic relationship that has been twisted in a loss of time. But, with another personal story now in mind, the song is also a reflection on one’s journey to finding self-fulfillment. It’s not an easy feat to do everything listeners dream of, and staying too cautious can get in the way. The visions one holds onto are grasped while rummaging through all tough moments in life. As these hurdles make their way into the adventure, it has listeners wishing for more time.

