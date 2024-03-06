MPD Arrests Third Man in Mother’s Day Murder of 10-Year-Old Girl

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a third arrest in the Mother’s Day shooting that killed a 10-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, 24-year-old Charles Edward Owens was charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with First Degree Murder while Armed. Owens was already in custody at D.C. Jail.

On May 14, 2023, at approximately 9:14 p.m., Sixth District Officers responded to the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast for the sounds of gunshots and located evidence of a shooting. A short time later, 10-year-old Arianna Davis, of Northeast, D.C., was brought to a DC Fire and EMS station with gunshot wound injuries. She was transported to a local hospital where she died on May 17, 2023.

The investigation determined Arianna was riding as a passenger in a car with her family when she was struck by a stray bullet. Since the shooting, the community has provided numerous tips and video evidence. Through community cooperation and the tireless work of MPD’s Homicide Branch, detectives were able to identify the suspects.

Previously, two 19-year-old men, both of Southeast, D.C., were arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 23076033

###