TVO Honoured with 22 Canadian Screen Award Nominations
Toronto, Ontario, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Screen Awards (CSA) have been announced and TVO documentaries and children’s and youth programming have been recognized with 22 nominations.
The CSA works to promote, recognize, and celebrate the achievements of Canadians in film and television. All winners will be announced during the CSA broadcast on Friday, May 31.
A full list of nominations can be found below as well as on the CSA website.
Nominations by category:
CSA Nominations - TVO Docs
Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program
Category: Woman
Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series
The Water Brothers
Best Documentary Program
Charlotte's Castle
Best Direction, Documentary Program
Charlotte's Castle
Best Photography, Documentary or Factual
Charlotte's Castle
Best Picture Editing, Documentary
Charlotte's Castle
CSA Nominations - TVOkids
Best Animated Program or Series
Interstellar Ella
Wild Kratts
Best Pre-School Program or Series
PAW Patrol
Best Children's or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series
All-Round Champion
Dream It to Be It
Green Squad
Sunny's Quest
Best Direction, Children's or Youth
All-Round Champion - Adaptive Boxing
Dream It to Be It - I Dream of Soccer
Best Direction, Animation
Rosie's Rules - Crystal's New Bunny
Wild Kratts - Clever Raven
Best Writing, Animation
PAW Patrol - All Paws on Deck
Wild Kratts - Clever Raven
Best Picture Editing, Children’s, or Youth
All-Round Champion - Arcathlon
Best Sound, Animation
PAW Patrol - Aqua Pups Save a Floating Castle
Best Performance, Animation
PAW Patrol
You can stream all of our CSA award nominated content and more at TVO.org, TVOkids.com, TVO Today Docs YouTube channel, and the TVOkids YouTube channel.
About TVO Media Education Group
TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we’re investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. Visit TVO.me for more information. Stream TVO on your favourite device.
