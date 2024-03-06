Submit Release
TVO Honoured with 22 Canadian Screen Award Nominations

Toronto, Ontario, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Screen Awards (CSA) have been announced and TVO documentaries and children’s and youth programming have been recognized with 22 nominations.

The CSA works to promote, recognize, and celebrate the achievements of Canadians in film and television. All winners will be announced during the CSA broadcast on Friday, May 31.

A full list of nominations can be found below as well as on the CSA website.

Nominations by category:

CSA Nominations - TVO Docs 
Donald Brittain Award for Best Social/Political Documentary Program 
Category: Woman

Rob Stewart Award for Best Science or Nature Documentary Program or Series 
The Water Brothers

Best Documentary Program 
Charlotte's Castle

Best Direction, Documentary Program 
Charlotte's Castle

Best Photography, Documentary or Factual 
Charlotte's Castle

Best Picture Editing, Documentary 
Charlotte's Castle

CSA Nominations - TVOkids 
Best Animated Program or Series 
Interstellar Ella
Wild Kratts

Best Pre-School Program or Series 
PAW Patrol

Best Children's or Youth Non-Fiction Program or Series 
All-Round Champion
Dream It to Be It
Green Squad
Sunny's Quest

Best Direction, Children's or Youth 
All-Round Champion - Adaptive Boxing
Dream It to Be It - I Dream of Soccer

Best Direction, Animation 
Rosie's Rules - Crystal's New Bunny
Wild Kratts - Clever Raven

Best Writing, Animation 
PAW Patrol - All Paws on Deck
Wild Kratts - Clever Raven

Best Picture Editing, Children’s, or Youth 
All-Round Champion - Arcathlon

Best Sound, Animation 
PAW Patrol - Aqua Pups Save a Floating Castle

Best Performance, Animation 
PAW Patrol

You can stream all of our CSA award nominated content and more at TVO.org, TVOkids.com, TVO Today Docs YouTube channel, and the TVOkids YouTube channel.

About TVO Media Education Group

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we’re investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. Visit TVO.me for more information. Stream TVO on your favourite device.

Media Contact: Genevieve Grant, ggrant@tvo.org


Genevieve Grant
TVO
ggrant@tvo.org

