AVANA CUSO Launches New Credit Union Educational Webinar Series
First webinar to explore effective portfolio management strategiesGLENDALE, ARIZONA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVANA CUSO, a credit union service organization that specializes in commercial real estate lending, is hosting its first virtual webinar exploring effective portfolio management and problem loan resolution. This webinar is an opportunity for credit union professionals to learn refined skills in managing distressed commercial real estate loans directly from industry leaders.
This session is a part of a webinar series, the first one taking place on March 13, 2024, at 11:00 am MST. Discover essential strategies for handling loan collections, foreclosures, and bankruptcies, and gain critical insights to navigate complex loan scenarios from Steven Ellsworth, SVP Asset Management at AVANA CUSO, Matt Hunt, Chief Credit Officer at AVANA CUSO, and moderated by Shivan Perera, Senior Vice President at AVANA CUSO.
“Anyone in the credit union industry striving to enhance their portfolio management skills and knowledge heading into 2024 should attend this webinar,” said Shivan Perera, Senior Vice President of Debt and Participations at AVANA CUSO. “Participants will learn how to master the art of portfolio management in today’s dynamic financial environment with real-life case studies demonstrating successful recovery outcomes and improved profitability for lending partners.”
Under the guidance of AVANA's seasoned experts, participants will dive into advanced strategies tailored for navigating today's dynamic financial landscape. The session will spotlight proactive techniques for adeptly managing loan challenges, focusing on maintaining consistency and executing decisive actions. Credit union professionals attending will gain actionable insights into effectively balancing risk and reward through skilled portfolio diversification and strategic loan resolution strategies, empowering them to strengthen their financial institutions' stability.
To register for the webinar, visit: https://hubs.li/Q02kB8mn0
About AVANA Companies:
The AVANA Family of Companies (AVANA) is dedicated to stimulating local economies and contributing to clean energy development across the United States. Founded in 2002 by brothers Sundip and Sanat Patel, Avana Companies is a family of lending platforms that serve entrepreneurs and investors. The company’s goal across the lending programs is to empower American small businesses by providing commercial real estate loans that are impactful and socially driven. For investors Avana Companies provides sound investment opportunities secured by real estate and driven by highly qualified sponsors. AVANA is headquartered in Arizona and serves small business owners and investors across the United States and globally. AVANA invests in the communities it serves, creating jobs, stimulating economic growth and contributing to sustainable projects. AVANA has recently been named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. AVANA Capital, LLC is licensed in California under DBO license number 603K752 and in Arizona under CBK license number 0921662. To learn more, visit www.avanacompanies.com or follow AVANA Companies on LinkedIn.
Sofia Ashley
10 to 1 Public Relations
+1 480-468-3349
sofia@10to1pr.com