AB1125 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2024-03-06
WISCONSIN, March 6 - An Act to amend 71.05 (6) (a) 15., 71.10 (4) (i), 71.21 (4) (a), 71.26 (2) (a) 4., 71.30 (3) (f), 71.34 (1k) (g), 71.45 (2) (a) 10. and 71.49 (1) (f); and to create 13.94 (1) (zm), 15.448, 20.835 (2) (bm), 41.152, 71.07 (5f), 71.07 (5h), 71.10 (4) (fs), 71.10 (4) (ft), 71.28 (5f), 71.28 (5h), 71.30 (3) (epr), 71.30 (3) (eps), 71.47 (5f), 71.47 (5h), 71.49 (1) (epr) and 71.49 (1) (eps) of the statutes; Relating to: creating a tax credit for expenses related to film production services and for capital investments made by a film production company, making an appropriation, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)
Status: A - Ways and Means
Important Actions (newest first)
