Governor Katie Hobbs Concludes Meeting with Arizona Board of Regents and University of Arizona Leadership

Governor Hobbs Reiterates Commitment to Accountability, A Clear Path Forward

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs spoke with leadership of the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) and University of Arizona regarding the ongoing challenges that have resulted from the financial mismanagement of the university. Governor Hobbs has been clear in her expectations that ABOR and the University of Arizona take the necessary and appropriate steps to resolve these issues.

“From day one when the financial mismanagement at the University of Arizona became public, my goal has been to restore the public’s faith and trust in this institution,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “There is a long road ahead of us to fix the financial mismanagement and ensure the university emerges from this situation stronger than it was before. Now is the time for ABOR and university leadership to step up to ensure that this situation is not just resolved, but resolved in a way that propels this university forward.”

During the meeting, Governor Hobbs requested the Board of Regents take the following steps:

Engage external experts in supporting the improvement of financial processes and procedures;

Provide monthly financial updates on progress to date to Governor Hobbs and her staff;

Prioritize those who have longer lengths of time working at the university, working class staff, and Arizona-based employees when assessing layoffs;

Resolve the issues with the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) and the U.S. Department of Education.

Ensure the new advisory council is inclusive of elected leadership of staff, faculty and student groups and does not silence the existing groups.

