Dr. Michael Levittan, Distinguished Psychotherapist Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “Best Psychotherapist - 2024”

“We're honored to include Dr. Michael Levittan into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a momentous achievement, Dr. Michael Levittan, a highly revered psychotherapist, has secured the coveted "Best Psychotherapist - 2024" award from the esteemed Best of Los Angeles Award (BoLAA) community. This accolade stands as a testament to Dr. Levittan's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of psychotherapy.

The Best of Los Angeles Award community, which was established nine years ago, boasts a membership exceeding 7,800 professionals living and working in Southern California. Their mission is clear – to recognize and celebrate the crème de la crème of Los Angeles, promoting a community of individuals who share uncompromising standards of quality and integrity. With their slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best," the community is dedicated to spotlighting those who consistently excel in their respective domains.

Aurora DeRose, the award coordinator for BoLAA, expressed the community's deep commitment to its mission of honoring the best of Los Angeles and fostering connections among like-minded individuals. Welcoming Dr. Michael Levittan into the BoLAA family is a testament to his standing as a paragon of excellence in the realm of psychotherapy.

Dr. Levittan's acknowledgment by the Best of Los Angeles Award community further underscores his exemplary contributions to the field. His expertise, dedication, and unwavering commitment to providing top-tier psychotherapy services have set him apart and garnered the admiration and respect of his peers and the wider Los Angeles community.

This recognition inspires aspiring psychotherapists and professionals across various disciplines. Dr. Levittan's inclusion in the BoLAA family is a mark of distinction that reflects his tireless pursuit of excellence and his impact on the broader landscape of healthcare in Southern California.

As Dr. Levittan basks in the glow of this well-deserved honor, the Best of Los Angeles Award community celebrates not only an outstanding psychotherapist but also an individual who personifies the very essence of their mission – recognizing and promoting excellence in Los Angeles. May Dr. Michael Levittan's continued endeavors in psychotherapy inspire future generations and contribute to the ongoing narrative of excellence within the vibrant community of Southern California.

Dr. Michael Levittan is a seasoned professional dedicated to addressing a range of psychological challenges, with a particular focus on treating Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Anger Management, Domestic Violence, Child Abuse, Couples Counseling, Parenting, and Group Therapy. Based in the greater Los Angeles area, he has been in private practice since 1993, demonstrating a wealth of experience and expertise in the field.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Michael Levittan is recognized as a Media Psychologist and serves as an Expert Witness. One of his notable accomplishments includes his role as the Director of the "T.E.A.M." Domestic Violence/Anger Management Program, a certification received from the L.A. County Probation Department in 1995, which he continues to maintain to the present day.