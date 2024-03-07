Comcast Boosts Speeds for Millions of Xfinity Internet Customers in Florida
Faster speeds mean even better surfing, streaming, teleconferencing and gaming experiences.
We invest in our network continuously over the long term to deliver faster Internet speeds, support the growing number of connected devices in how and where we work and go to school.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, 12 million Xfinity Internet customers nationwide are waking up to faster speeds at no additional cost. For Florida specifically, this means roughly 46% of customers will begin enjoying faster speeds – in some cases twice as fast.
From now, new and existing customers can take advantage of the following speed increases:
- Connect: 75 Mbps to 150 Mbps
- Connect More: 200 Mbps to 300 Mbps
- Fast: 400 Mbps to 500 Mbps
- Xfinity Prepaid: 50 Mbps to 200 Mbps
"We're excited to boost speeds for Xfinity customers across the Florida region. It's our way of keeping them connected to what matters most," said Jeff Buzzelli, Florida Region Senior Vice President. "We invest in our network continuously over the long term to deliver faster Internet speeds, support the growing number of connected devices in how and where we work and go to school."
FASTER SPEEDS, CYBERSECURITY PROTECTION AND INCREDIBLE WIFI
Today’s speed increases help to ensure that Xfinity has customers covered now and into the future. They are made possible by Comcast’s fiber-based network which has been built to deliver an exceptional Internet experience, ubiquitously, to the more than 60 million homes and businesses across the country. It is a culmination of years of research, technological breakthroughs, and massive investments, more than $20 billion since 2018 alone, in development and infrastructure.
Fast speed is an important feature of a comprehensive connectivity experience that also combines this powerful network with sophisticated hardware and software to deliver incredible benefits to consumers:
- 99.99% Reliability: Fast Internet speeds won’t matter if you don’t have a reliable broadband connection. Xfinity has 99.99 percent reliability, and the Xfinity network utilizes artificial intelligence to keep customers connected by fixing issues before they even affect homes.
- Cybersecurity: xFi Advanced Security, included for free for customers who lease an Xfinity gateway, protects connected devices from malware and other threats at the gateway before they reach connected household devices. Since launching xFi Advanced Security, Xfinity has stopped more than 10 billion cyber security threats.
- Next-Level WiFi: Next-generation Xfinity Getaways deliver advanced WiFi capacity to power hundreds of devices in homes and more than a billion devices each year across Comcast’s network.
KEEPING CUSTOMER CONNECTED
The federal government recently announced that the Affordable Connectivity Program could end as early as April if it does not receive additional funding. The speed increases rolling out today will help to ensure those who may be affected by the end of ACP will continue to have access to fast, affordable, reliable Internet options.
- Xfinity Promotional Offers: ACP participants who are existing Xfinity customers or new to Xfinity can take advantage of current promotional offers. Customers are encouraged to call 1-800-Xfinity to learn more about what offers may be available in their area. Teams are ready to work with customers to move them to a plan that fits their budget and connectivity needs if they will no longer be able to afford their current tier of service without the $30 ACP benefit.
- Internet Essentials: Xfinity customers benefitting from ACP are automatically eligible to enroll in Internet Essentials for as low as $9.95 a month or Internet Essentials Plus, which doubles the speed of traditional Internet Essentials for $29.95 per month. Both services provide fast and reliable home Internet with no credit checks or cancellation fees and come with equipment included.
To learn more about Xfinity’s internet and connectivity solutions for customers, click here: https://www.xfinity.com/learn/internet-service
