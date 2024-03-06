Larimar Therapeutics to Present at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

Submit Release
BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that members of the company’s management team will present and participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference, taking place in Miami Beach, FL from March 11 – 13, 2024.

Details on the presentation can be found below.

Date: Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Time: 10 AM ET
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/leerink33/lrmr/2241008

Following the conclusion of the presentation, a replay will be available for 30 days on the “Events and Presentations” page of Larimar’s website.

About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, nomlabofusp, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
(212) 915-2569

Company Contact:
Michael Celano
Chief Financial Officer
mcelano@larimartx.com
(484) 414-2715


