Xclusive Yachts Announces New Super Yacht Tour Timings and Daily Dinner Cruise in Dubai

Xclusive Yachts in Dubai introduces new super yacht tours and enhanced dinner cruises, expanding their exclusive offerings to cater to diverse client preferences.

Dubai, UAE, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xclusive Yachts, the esteemed yacht rental Dubai service, is pleased to announce the addition of prominent new tour timings to its already exclusive offerings. Understanding the diverse needs of our esteemed clientele, we are introducing a spectacular new super yacht tour at 1:00 PM and a serene cruise under the stars at 9:00 PM. The new tour timings and dinner cruise aim to provide an enhanced experience for our guests, giving them more options to explore the beautiful city of Dubai from a unique perspective.

As the leading yacht charter company in Dubai, Xclusive Yachts continuously seeks to enhance the exceptional experiences provided to our guests. The new daylight tour timing presents an oasis of luxury for those seeking to soak in the warm sun and the cool sea breezes of Dubai's coastline in opulence. Conversely, the 9 PM tour affords guests the opportunity to witness the splendid city lights from the tranquility of the ocean, promising a memorable end to the day.

Not just content with offering unparalleled day tours, Xclusive Yachts introduces new timings for the much-sought-after dinner cruise Dubai. Available every day at 5 PM and 8:30 PM, these dinner cruises offer gourmet dining amidst the tranquil waters, combining exquisite culinary adventures with breathtaking views of Dubai marina, JBR, Palm Jumeirah, and beyond. Each dinner cruise is curated to provide an immersive experience that tantalizes the senses, from the palate to panoramic vistas.

"We are thrilled to set sail with these fresh timings that cater to the diverse preferences of our clients. Whether basking in the daylight or relishing the evening glamour of Dubai, Xclusive Yachts pledges to deliver an unrivaled yacht experience," said a spokesperson for Xclusive Yachts. "Our dinner cruises, set against the stunning Dubai skyline, are designed to offer a lavish retreat conducive to creating unforgettable moments."

Effective immediately, bookings for the yacht rental Dubai and cruise dinner timings can be made online, ensuring convenient access to these elite experiences.

For more information or to schedule your luxury yacht tour Dubai or dinner cruise Dubai with Xclusive Yachts, please visit https://xclusiveyachts.com/.

About Xclusive Yachts

Established in 2006, Xclusive Yachts has developed into one of the leading, most recognized yacht charter companies in Dubai. Xclusive Yachts offers a luxurious fleet of boats and yachts that range in size and capacity to suit any occasion or event. With emphasis on unparalleled quality and service, Xclusive Yachts remains dedicated to providing guests with unforgettable marine experiences on the picturesque waters of Dubai. The company has received numerous awards and accolades for its exceptional service, making it a top choice for yacht charters in Dubai.

In addition to the new tour timings and dinner cruise offerings, Xclusive Yachts also offers various other services such as private events, corporate charters, private yacht rentals, shared yacht tours, and tailor-made packages. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, Xclusive Yachts strives to exceed customer expectations and create unforgettable memories on every voyage.

