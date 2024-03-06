HALLADOR ENERGY COMPANY TO ANNOUNCE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hallador Energy announced today that the company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results will be released after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.



Hallador Energy will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. EST. The call will be webcast live on their website at www.halladorenergy.com under events and will be available for a limited time.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details



PARTICIPANT INFORMATION:

Operator Assisted Dial-In:

United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Access Code: 135892



REPLAY DETAILS:

Replay Expiration Date: Tuesday, March 20, 2024, 11:59 p.m. EST

United States (Local): +1 929 458 6194

United States (Toll-Free): +1 866 813 9403

Access Code: 573916



WEBCAST:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/985252089



Hallador Energy Company’s headquarters are in Terre Haute, Indiana. To learn more visit, www.halladorenergy.com.

Contact: Investor Relations, (303) 839-5504