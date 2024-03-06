MISTRAS Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Q4 2023 Revenue of $182.1 million, up 8.2%



Q4 2023 Net Loss of $2.5 million reflecting $6.3 million of reorganization and other costs and $1.2 million of foreign currency exchange losses

Q4 2023 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $19.2 million compared to $15.7 million in the prior year, up 22.0%;

highest Q4 result historically

Full Year 2023 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $26.7 million consistent with the prior year,

whereas Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) of $3.1 million was lower than the prior year,

reflecting increased strategic spend in expanding growth areas

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.



“I am pleased to report strong top and bottom-line growth in the fourth quarter of 2023. Although a small sample, our fourth quarter performance is evidence of the effectiveness of Project Phoenix initiatives to improve profitability and Adjusted EBITDA through meaningful margin improvement and steps to achieve sustained cost savings. More importantly, this provides momentum heading into 2024, where we expect to realize the majority of the financial benefits from the implementation in 2023 of the initiatives that Project Phoenix has driven throughout the organization. Consequently, I am reiterating our expectation that fiscal 2024 Adjusted EBITDA will be one of our all-time high performance years,” said Manny N. Stamatakis, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

Edward Prajzner, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Fourth quarter results clearly demonstrate that we can drive significant bottom line growth by leveraging improved sales efficiency and enhanced operational productivity. Despite headwinds faced earlier in the year, we saw positive momentum in the second half of 2023 and our fourth quarter results are a tangible example of the momentum we have built heading into 2024. We are pleased by the early success achieved on our Project Phoenix objectives, but also recognize this is only the beginning and our job is not yet complete. The entire organization is re-energized and intently focused on finding new opportunities to efficiently leverage our core competencies.”

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter 2023*

Revenue of $182.1 million, an increase of 8.2%

Gross profit of $53.6 million, an increase of 5.3%, with gross profit margin of 29.5%, a decrease of 80 basis points due to an unfavorable sales mix and higher employee benefit credits in the prior year period

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $42.9 million, up 1.7%, due to higher foreign currency exchange losses and other discrete items, offset by savings associated with Project Phoenix actions and other cost reduction measures

Net loss of $2.5 million, or ($0.08) per share, reflecting reorganization and other costs of $6.3 million; Net income excluding special items (non-GAAP) of $2.9 million, or $0.10 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $19.2 million, an increase of 22.0%, as a result of operating leverage and cost controls



* All comparisons are consolidated and versus the equivalent prior year period, unless otherwise noted.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, consolidated revenue was $182.1 million, an increase of 8.2% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue growth in the fourth quarter was led by a 13.4% increase in the Oil & Gas industry, a 15.3% increase in the Aerospace and Defense industry and 24.3% growth in the Industrials industry, which represent our three largest industries. Growth in the Oil & Gas industry was led by strong turnaround activity, which is expected to continue into the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Revenue in the Company’s other industries, primarily Power Generation, was down from the prior year period primarily due to the completion of certain projects.

Fourth quarter 2023 gross profit increased 5.3%, although gross profit margin was down compared to the year ago period. Gross profit improved from the increase in revenues, while gross profit margin decreased due to an unfavorable sales mix and higher employee benefit credits in the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $42.9 million, up 1.7% from the year ago period, due to higher foreign currency exchange losses and other discrete items, offset by savings associated with Project Phoenix actions and other cost reduction measures. Beginning in the first quarter of 2024, the Company expects SG&A to be significantly below comparable year levels due to Project Phoenix actions completed in 2023. The Company anticipates that SG&A will reduce to approximately 21% of full year 2024 revenue, from 23.6% in full year 2023.



The Company reported a quarterly net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.08 loss per share, which included $6.3 million of reorganization and related costs and $1.2 million of foreign currency exchange losses.

Net income excluding special items (non-GAAP) was $2.9 million, or $0.10 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $0.09 per share in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $19.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $15.7 million in the prior year, an increase of 22.0%.

Highlights for Full Year 2023*

Revenue of $705.5 million, an increase of 2.6% and exceeding the high end of the Company’s revised Guidance

Gross profit of $203.8 million, with gross profit margin of 28.9%, an increase of 10 basis points due to improved revenue mix for the year, partially offset by higher employee benefit credits in the prior year period

SG&A of $166.7 million, up marginally, less than 1%, due to higher foreign currency exchange losses and other discrete items, which offset the savings associated with our Project Phoenix initiatives

Net loss of $17.5 million, or ($0.58) per share, primarily due to reorganization and other costs of $12.3 million and a $13.8 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge

Adjusted EBITDA of $65.8 million, an increase of 13.2% and in line with the Company’s revised Guidance



* All comparisons are consolidated and versus the equivalent prior year period, unless otherwise noted.



For the full year, revenue increased 2.6%. Revenue growth was primarily driven by a 7.3% increase in the Oil and Gas industry, with growth in all sub-categories of Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream in addition to a 10.3% increase in the Industrials industry. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue in the Power Generation industry due the completion of certain contracts and declines in Other Process Industries and Aerospace & Defense. Aerospace and Defense revenue decreased compared to the prior full year period but rebounded with robust growth during the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the full year 2023, gross profit increased $5.6 million, or 2.8%, with gross profit margin of 28.9%, a slight increase from 28.8% in the prior year. On a full year basis in 2023, SG&A was essentially flat. Net loss was $17.5 million for the full year 2023, compared to net income of $6.5 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $65.8 million, up 13.2% from $58.2 million in 2022.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company generated $26.7 million of net cash from operating activities in 2023, compared to $26.4 million in 2022. Free cash flow was $3.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $13.0 million in the prior year. The Company’s decreased cash flow in 2023 was primarily attributable to a significant increase in capital expenditures during the current year of $10.2 million as compared to 2022. The Company is intently focused on organic growth investments via strategic capital expenditures and improved commercial functions, in order to foster revenue growth in expanding areas including Aerospace shop laboratories and Data Analytical Solutions.

The Company’s gross debt was $190.4 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $191.3 million as of December 31, 2022 and $193.9 million as of September 30, 2023.

Reorganization and Other

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $6.3 million of reorganization costs related to on-going efficiency and productivity initiatives, primarily related to overhead cost savings achieved via Project Phoenix. For the fourth quarter of 2023, these charges included costs associated with the separation of the Company’s former President and CEO, professional fees and certain restructuring charges associated with changes made in the Company’s organizational structure. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded $12.3 million of total reorganization costs.

Refer to the Company’s press release associated with Project Phoenix released on November 2, 2023 for additional details associated with this important initiative.

Preliminary 2024 Outlook

The Company reiterates the preliminary guidance released in conjunction with the release of its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. For 2024, the Company anticipates full year revenue between $725-$750 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $84-$89 million. The Company additionally expects to generate Free Cash Flow of between $34-$38 million. This outlook for 2024 includes approximately $20 million in incremental benefit from savings associated with Project Phoenix initiatives in 2024.

Mr. Stamatakis concluded, “I am extremely encouraged by the strong early returns from the Project Phoenix related actions. The increased discipline and accountability implemented throughout the organization in connection with Project Phoenix have resulted in an increased focus on achieving the goals we have set for revenue growth, efficiency improvements and increased profitability. We are now firmly set on a course to achieve continuous improvement, further integrate Data Analytical Solutions, and uncover other opportunities where our proprietary technologies and extensive knowledge and know-how can solve problems for our customers and create value for our shareholders.”

Conference Call

In connection with this release, MISTRAS will hold a conference call on March 7, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern).

To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, visit the Investor Relations section of MISTRAS Group’s website at www.mistrasgroup.com

Note there is a new process to participate in the live question and answer session. Individuals wishing to participate may preregister at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe6bb24671aee4266a3bd30d29905a100

Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call. Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the event will be available for one year by visiting the Investor Relations section of MISTRAS Group’s website.



About MISTRAS Group, Inc. - One Source for Asset Protection Solutions®

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) is a leading "one source" multinational provider of integrated technology-enabled asset protection solutions, helping to maximize the safety and operational uptime for civilization’s most critical industrial and civil assets.

Backed by an innovative, data-driven asset protection portfolio, proprietary technologies, strong commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives, and a decades-long legacy of industry leadership, MISTRAS leads clients in the oil and gas, aerospace and defense, renewable and nonrenewable power, civil infrastructure, and manufacturing industries towards achieving operational and environmental excellence. By supporting these organizations that help fuel our vehicles and power our society; inspecting components that are trusted for commercial, defense, and space craft; building real-time monitoring equipment to enable safe travel across bridges; and helping to propel sustainability, MISTRAS helps the world at large.

MISTRAS enhances value for its clients by integrating asset protection throughout supply chains and centralizing integrity data through a suite of Industrial IoT-connected digital software and monitoring solutions. The company’s core capabilities also include non-destructive testing field and in-line inspections enhanced by advanced robotics, laboratory quality control and assurance testing, sensing technologies and NDT equipment, asset and mechanical integrity engineering services, and light mechanical maintenance and access services.

For more information about how MISTRAS helps protect civilization’s critical infrastructure and the environment, visit https://www.mistrasgroup.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nestor S. Makarigakis

Group Vice-President of Marketing and Communications

+1 (609) 716-4000 | marcom@mistrasgroup.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our 2024 outlook, guidance, costs savings and other benefits we expect to realize from Project Phoenix and actions that we expect or seek to take in furtherance of our strategies and activities to enhance our financial results and future growth. Such forward-looking statements relate to MISTRAS' financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, Project Phoenix, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as "future," "possible," "potential," "targeted," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would" and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 15, 2023, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), this press release also contains adjusted financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and that we believe provide investors and management with supplemental information relating to operating performance and trends that facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to trends and projected information. The term "Adjusted EBITDA" used in this release is a financial measurement not calculated in accordance with GAAP and is defined by the Company as net income attributable to MISTRAS Group, Inc. plus: interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, certain acquisition related costs (including transaction due diligence costs and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration), foreign exchange (gain) loss, non-cash impairment charges, reorganization and related charges and, if applicable, certain additional special items which are noted. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) as computed under GAAP is set forth in a table attached to this press release. The Company also uses the term “net debt”, a non-GAAP financial measurement the Company defines as the sum of the current and long-term portions of long-term debt, less cash and cash equivalents and the term “free cash flow”, a non-GAAP financial measurement the Company defines as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (which is classified as an investing activity). A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measurements to GAAP are also set forth in tables attached to this press release. In the tables attached is also a table reconciling “Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) to Income (Loss) from Operations before Special Items (non-GAAP)”, “Net Loss (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Loss Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)” which reconciles the non-GAAP amounts to the GAAP financial measurement. Each of these non-GAAP financial measurements has material limitations as a performance or liquidity measure and should not be considered alternatives to Net Income (Loss) or any other measurements derived in accordance with GAAP. Because Income (loss) from operations before special items and other non-GAAP financial measurements used in this press release may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, these measurements may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measurements used by other companies.





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,646 $ 20,488 Accounts receivable, net 132,847 123,657 Inventories 15,283 13,556 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,580 10,181 Total current assets 180,356 167,882 Property, plant and equipment, net 80,972 77,561 Intangible assets, net 43,994 49,015 Goodwill 187,354 199,635 Deferred income taxes 2,316 779 Other assets 39,784 40,032 Total Assets $ 534,776 $ 534,904 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 17,032 $ 12,532 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 84,331 77,844 Current portion of long-term debt 8,900 7,425 Current portion of finance lease obligations 5,159 4,201 Income taxes payable 1,101 1,726 Total current liabilities 116,523 103,728 Long-term debt, net of current portion 181,499 183,826 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 11,261 10,045 Deferred income taxes 2,552 6,283 Other long-term liabilities 32,438 32,273 Total Liabilities $ 344,273 $ 336,155 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 30,597,633 and 29,895,487 shares issued 305 298 Additional paid-in capital 247,165 243,031 Accumulated Deficit (28,942 ) (11,489 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,336 ) (33,390 ) Total Mistras Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 190,192 198,450 Non-controlling interests 311 299 Total Equity 190,503 198,749 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 534,776 $ 534,904





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share data) For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 182,073 $ 168,218 $ 705,473 $ 687,373 Cost of revenue 122,365 111,720 477,671 466,567 Depreciation 6,081 5,559 23,995 22,633 Gross profit 53,627 50,939 203,807 198,173 Selling, general and administrative expenses 42,914 42,168 166,749 166,400 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — (247 ) — 42 Reorganization and other costs 6,252 130 12,269 195 Legal settlement and litigation charges (benefit), net 908 — 1,058 (994 ) Goodwill Impairment charges — — 13,799 — Research and engineering 295 471 1,723 1,994 Depreciation and amortization 2,548 2,603 10,104 10,661 Acquisition-related expense, net 4 12 9 76 Income (loss) from operations 706 5,802 (1,904 ) 19,799 Interest expense 4,668 3,713 16,761 10,505 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes (3,962 ) 2,089 (18,665 ) 9,294 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,449 ) (774 ) (1,220 ) 2,720 Net income (loss) (2,513 ) 2,863 (17,445 ) 6,574 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes 1 21 8 75 Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ (2,514 ) $ 2,842 $ (17,453 ) $ 6,499 Earnings per common share Basic $ (0.08 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.58 ) $ 0.22 Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.58 ) $ 0.21 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 30,473 29,983 30,330 29,901 Diluted 30,473 30,258 30,330 30,229





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Operating Data by Segment

(in thousands) For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue North America $ 148,035 $ 138,085 $ 579,330 $ 573,336 International 33,750 28,984 124,414 112,425 Products and Systems 3,089 4,061 12,986 12,727 Corporate and eliminations (2,801 ) (2,912 ) (11,257 ) (11,115 ) $ 182,073 $ 168,218 $ 705,473 $ 687,373 For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit North America $ 42,872 $ 40,701 $ 163,960 $ 159,049 International 9,363 8,267 33,610 33,591 Products and Systems 1,684 1,976 6,457 5,490 Corporate and eliminations (294 ) (5 ) (220 ) 43 $ 53,625 $ 50,939 $ 203,807 $ 198,173





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Revenues by Category

(in thousands) Revenue by industry was as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 North America International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 97,558 $ 10,324 $ 72 $ — $ 107,954 Aerospace & Defense 14,484 4,817 11 — 19,312 Industrials 11,825 8,018 437 — 20,280 Power Generation & Transmission 5,764 1,769 578 — 8,111 Other Process Industries 8,129 3,889 39 — 12,057 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 3,924 2,773 409 — 7,106 Petrochemical 3,189 329 — — 3,518 Other 3,162 1,831 1,543 (2,801 ) 3,735 Total $ 148,035 $ 33,750 $ 3,089 $ (2,801 ) $ 182,073





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 North America International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 86,474 $ 8,636 $ 123 $ — $ 95,233 Aerospace & Defense 12,369 4,308 68 — 16,745 Industrials 9,668 5,835 812 — 16,315 Power Generation & Transmission 8,619 1,799 624 — 11,042 Other Process Industries 8,561 3,716 5 — 12,282 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 4,658 1,930 1,505 — 8,093 Petrochemical 5,304 123 — — 5,427 Other 2,432 2,637 924 (2,912 ) 3,081 Total $ 138,085 $ 28,984 $ 4,061 $ (2,912 ) $ 168,218





Year ended December 31, 2023 North America International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 379,221 $ 36,615 $ 159 $ — $ 415,995 Aerospace & Defense 56,000 20,711 286 — 76,997 Industrials 42,518 26,292 1,773 — 70,583 Power Generation and Transmission 23,598 6,609 3,767 — 33,974 Other Process Industries 33,035 14,456 112 — 47,603 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 16,620 9,320 3,168 — 29,108 Petrochemical 13,216 1,216 — — 14,432 Other $ 15,122 $ 9,195 $ 3,721 $ (11,257 ) $ 16,781 Total $ 579,330 $ 124,414 $ 12,986 $ (11,257 ) $ 705,473





Year ended December 31, 2022 North America International Products Corp/Elim Total Oil & Gas $ 356,763 $ 30,654 $ 335 $ — $ 387,752 Aerospace & Defense 61,475 18,763 314 — 80,552 Industrials 38,197 23,703 2,083 — 63,983 Power Generation and Transmission 31,197 8,304 2,603 — 42,104 Other Process Industries 40,778 14,021 28 — 54,827 Infrastructure, Research & Engineering 15,283 7,946 3,994 — 27,223 Petrochemical 15,360 536 — — 15,896 Other 14,283 8,498 3,370 (11,115 ) 15,036 Total $ 573,336 $ 112,425 $ 12,727 $ (11,115 ) $ 687,373





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Revenues by Category (continued)

(in thousands)

The Company has retrospectively reclassified certain Oil and Gas sub-category revenues for each quarterly period in 2022 in order to conform the classification with the current year presentation. Total Oil and Gas sub-category revenues were unchanged in total in each quarterly period and for the full year ended December 31, 2022. The table below presents the reclassified balances for each quarterly period in the prior year.

2022 Quarterly Revenues Three months ended

March 31, Three months ended

June 30, Three months ended

September 30, Three months ended

December 31, Oil and Gas Revenue by sub-category Upstream $ 36,397 $ 38,051 $ 35,173 $ 36,435 Midstream 20,427 27,153 25,885 23,540 Downstream 37,399 36,061 35,973 35,258 Total $ 94,223 $ 101,265 $ 97,031 $ 95,233



Revenue by Oil & Gas Sub-category was as follows:

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Oil and Gas Revenue by sub-category Upstream $ 40,887 $ 36,435 $ 157,828 $ 146,056 Midstream 26,539 23,540 101,278 97,005 Downstream 40,528 35,258 156,889 144,691 Total $ 107,954 $ 95,233 $ 415,995 $ 387,752



Consolidated Revenue by type was as follows:

For the quarter ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Field Services $ 121,932 $ 109,666 $ 470,433 $ 455,051 Shop Laboratories 15,972 13,276 58,188 48,809 Data Analytical Solutions 19,542 16,624 72,458 62,410 Other 24,627 28,652 104,394 121,103 Total $ 182,073 $ 168,218 $ 705,473 $ 687,373





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) from Operations (GAAP) to Income (Loss) from Operations before

Special Items (non-GAAP)

(in thousands) For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 North America: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 15,451 $ 14,301 $ 55,170 $ 49,616 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — (247 ) — 42 Reorganization and other costs 386 59 960 99 Legal settlement and insurance (recoveries) charges, net 908 — 1,058 (841 ) Acquisition-related expense, net — — — 45 Income before special items (unaudited, non-GAAP) $ 16,745 $ 14,113 $ 57,188 $ 48,961 International: Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 802 $ 888 $ (12,229 ) $ 3,566 Goodwill Impairment charges — — 13,799 — Reorganization and other costs 123 71 351 (43 ) Income before special items (unaudited, non-GAAP) $ 925 $ 959 $ 1,921 $ 3,523 Products and Systems: Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 345 $ 342 $ 267 $ (992 ) Reorganization and other costs 193 — 382 — Income (loss) before special items (unaudited, non-GAAP) $ 538 $ 342 $ 649 $ (992 ) Corporate and Eliminations: Loss from operations (GAAP) $ (15,892 ) $ (9,729 ) $ (45,112 ) $ (32,391 ) Legal settlement and insurance (recoveries) charges, net — — — (153 ) Loss on debt modification — — — 693 Reorganization and other costs 5,550 — 10,576 139 Acquisition-related expense, net 4 12 9 31 Loss before special items (unaudited, non-GAAP) $ (10,338 ) $ (9,717 ) $ (34,527 ) $ (31,681 ) Total Company Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) $ 706 $ 5,802 $ (1,904 ) $ 19,799 Goodwill Impairment charges — — 13,799 — Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — (247 ) — 42 Reorganization and other costs 6,252 130 12,269 195 Legal settlement and insurance (recoveries) charges, net 908 — 1,058 (994 ) Loss on debt modification — — — 693 Acquisition-related expense, net 4 12 9 76 Income before special items (unaudited, non-GAAP) $ 7,870 $ 5,697 $ 25,231 $ 19,811





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Summary Cash Flow Information

(in thousands) For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 16,064 $ 15,875 $ 26,748 $ 26,406 Investing activities (6,963 ) (3,361 ) (22,133 ) (12,238 ) Financing activities (5,867 ) (11,570 ) (7,706 ) (16,323 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 1,660 1,460 249 (1,467 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 4,894 $ 2,404 $ (2,842 ) $ (3,622 )





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

(in thousands) For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 16,064 $ 15,875 $ 26,748 $ 26,406 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,451 ) (3,541 ) (20,854 ) (12,591 ) Purchases of intangible assets (927 ) (245 ) (2,795 ) (825 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 8,686 $ 12,089 $ 3,099 $ 12,990





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Gross Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (non-GAAP)

(in thousands) For the year ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Current portion of long-term debt $ 8,900 $ 7,425 Long-term debt, net of current portion 181,499 183,826 Total Gross Debt (GAAP) 190,399 191,251 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (17,646 ) (20,488 ) Total Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 172,753 $ 170,763





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

(in thousands) For the quarter ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ (2,513 ) $ 2,863 $ (17,445 ) $ 6,574 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes 1 21 8 75 Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ (2,514 ) $ 2,842 $ (17,453 ) $ 6,499 Interest expense 4,668 3,713 16,761 10,505 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,449 ) (774 ) (1,220 ) 2,720 Depreciation and amortization 8,629 8,162 34,099 33,294 Share-based compensation expense 1,498 1,169 5,147 5,335 Goodwill Impairment charges — — 13,799 — Reorganization and other related costs, net 6,252 130 12,269 195 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net 908 — 1,058 (994 ) Acquisition-related expense, net 4 12 9 76 Loss on debt modification — — — 693 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — (247 ) — 42 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 1,182 709 1,331 (215 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,178 $ 15,716 $ 65,800 $ 58,150





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Income Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

(tabular dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the quarter ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. (GAAP) $ (2,514 ) $ 2,842 $ (17,453 ) $ 6,499 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries — (247 ) — 42 Goodwill Impairment charges — — 13,799 — Reorganization and other related costs, net 6,252 130 12,269 195 Loss on debt modification — — — 693 Legal settlement and insurance recoveries, net 908 — 1,058 (994 ) Acquisition-related expense, net 4 12 9 76 Special items total 7,164 (105 ) 27,135 12 Tax impact on special items (1,787 ) 25 (3,256 ) (5 ) Special items, net of tax $ 5,377 $ (80 ) $ 23,879 $ 7 Net income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ 2,863 $ 2,762 $ 6,426 $ 6,506 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.58 ) $ 0.21 Special items, net of tax 0.18 — 0.79 — Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.21 $ 0.21



