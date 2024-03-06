Get Involved in Earth Month: Register Now for the April 13 Christina River Watershed Cleanup

The Christina River Watershed Cleanup includes sites accessed by water, such as the Newport Boat Ramp site./DNREC photo.

Registration is now open for the annual Christina River Watershed Cleanup, rallying volunteers to join the effort on Saturday, April 13. Sponsored by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, in partnership with the Christina Conservancy and the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, the cleanup marks the 32nd year hundreds of volunteers will pick up trash at sites across New Castle County as part of Earth Month activities in Delaware.

The cleanup, scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m., will span more than 12 sites from Brandywine Hundred south through Glasgow and Bear. Cleanup volunteers are encouraged to register now through Friday, April 5, on the volunteer tab at ChristinaRiverCleanup.org. Volunteers registered for the cleanup will be provided with gloves, trash bags and safety vests to use during the cleanup. As a thank you, volunteers will receive a Christina River Watershed Cleanup vehicle trash bag or other cleanup swag items while supplies last.

Last April, the Christina River Watershed Cleanup mobilized more than 750 volunteers to pick up 13 tons of trash, tires and recyclables at a dozen sites in New Castle County. The initiative not only focuses on cleaning up but also on educating the community about the importance of maintaining clean and healthy waterways throughout the year.

DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin highlighted the cleanup as a cornerstone of Delaware’s ongoing environmental initiatives, including Governor Carney’s Keep DE Litter Free campaign.

“As part of our mission to keep trash out of Delaware’s waterways and landscapes, and to educate residents and visitors about cleaning up all year round, DNREC hosts two large-scale cleanups each year,” said Secretary Garvin. “With the statewide Delaware Coastal Cleanup not till September, the Christina River Watershed Cleanup in April focuses on a variety of sites in New Castle County as part of DNREC’s celebration of Earth Month – and what better time to support Governor Carney’s Keep DE Litter Free campaign.”

Cleanup Coordinator Shirley Posey emphasized the event’s long-standing commitment to improving the Christina River Watershed and its surroundings.

“This is the 32nd year for the annual Christina River Watershed Cleanup, and we hope to collect – or surpass – our annual average of 15 tons of trash, from piles of tires and appliances to household items and uncountable pieces of plastic,” said Posey. “With 10 cleanup sites this year, we are focused on restoring the health of the river and its watersheds. We invite everyone to join us for another successful cleanup on April 13.”

To further engage the community, volunteers are invited to share their cleanup experiences on social media for a chance to win a 2024 Delaware State Parks annual pass. Each photo shared with @ChristinaCleanup or @CRWCleanup with the #ChristinaRiverCleanup hashtags will count as an entry. Information about the 2024 Christina River Watershed Cleanup will also be posted on Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter.

The event organizers also offered reminders and safety tips for participants, to include:

Know your limitations and be aware of possibly hazardous areas, including along roadways, streambanks, and steep or slippery slopes.

Dress appropriately for the weather, with sturdy shoes or boots that can get dirty.

Always Recycle Right. Items with lots of dirt or grit attached or inside should be placed in the trash.

As encouraged by Governor Carney’s Keep DE Litter Free initiative, make every day a cleanup day — not just once a year — by packing a disposable bag and rubber or garden gloves whenever you take a walk or go hiking, to collect and carry out trash you find along the way.

Additionally, volunteers are advised to avoid these actions when cleaning up:

Don’t enter private property without permission of the landowner.

Don’t place yourself in any danger while volunteering for the Christina River Watershed Cleanup.

For any independent cleanup volunteers participating, don’t collect any trash that your household waste hauler might not accept. Tires, construction materials, and metal drums may be unacceptable.

More information can be found at ChristinaRiverCleanup.org, or by emailing ChristinaRiverCleanup@gmail.com.

