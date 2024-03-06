Comfort Cases Receives Substantial “In-Kind” Donation from Marriott International Affiliated Suppliers

Thousands of Amenity Products Will go Directly to Support Youth in Foster Care

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comfort Cases, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to promote hope and dignity to youth in foster care, today proudly shares one of its largest product donations ever received by Marriott International and their affiliated suppliers. The products donated will be placed in Comfort Cases backpacks, which are distributed at no cost to social service agencies, schools and law enforcement agencies to be given to youth in and entering foster care.



Marriott engaged its supplier community to donate pallets full of thousands of amenities and hygiene items, including soaps, shampoo, conditioner, lotion and deodorant. Products have been kindly donated by Unilever, Marietta, Hunter, Gilchrist & Soames and La Bottega. Additionally, thousands of towels, fleece blankets and scrubs have been provided by Standard Textile. The donations began to arrive in 2023 and have continued into 2024.

“How does one properly thank the Good Humans at Marriott who show the care for our youth in foster care in such a substantial manner?” asks Comfort Cases founder and CEO Rob Scheer. “These children, OUR children, are often transported in the middle of the night to agencies or new foster homes with very few possessions. By providing these comfort items, it is our goal – and responsibility – to make this transition as easy and comforting as possible.”

Since being founded in 2013, more than 250,000 Comfort Cases backpacks have been distributed to youth in foster care in every U.S. state, Puerto Rico and since 2021, in the United Kingdom. Each age-appropriate Comfort Case backpack contains new items, including: a blanket, a towel, pajamas, a hygiene kit, a book, a journal and/or coloring book and crayons and a stuffed toy.

“We are proud to support organizations like Comfort Cases who embody Marriott’s core value of putting people first,” said Stephane Masson, senior vice president of procurement, with Marriott International. “We thank our supplier community for rallying around this worthy cause to provide essential products that will help support children in need.”

More than 700 children enter the foster care system in the US every day. These youth are not in foster care because of something they have done, but rather because of a decision an adult in their life has made. Helping them during what is often one of the most difficult times of their lives is a mission that everyone can support. For more information about Comfort Cases and how you can help, please visit: www.comfortcases.org.

Comfort Cases is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to inspire communities to bring dignity and hope to youth in foster care. Founded in2013, Comfort Cases has distributed more than 250,000 Comfort Cases and Comfort XL duffel bags to children in the foster care system in all 50 states, DC, and Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.comfortcases.org.

