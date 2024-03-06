Submit Release
PRESS RELEASE: Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $981 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

TEXAS, March 6 - March 6, 2024

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $980.9 million in local sales tax allocations for March, 2.2 percent less than in March 2023.

These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (March 2024)
Recipient March 2024
Allocations 		Change from
March 2023 		Year-to-date
Change
Cities  
 		$622.3M 1.7% 0.9%
Transit Systems $202.1M 6.3% 0.6%
Counties $63.7M 2.5% 1.0%
Special Purpose Districts $92.8M 0.4% 2.8%
Total $980.9M 2.2% 1.0%

For details on March sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.

 

