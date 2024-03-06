PRESS RELEASE: Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $981 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments
TEXAS, March 6 - March 6, 2024
(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $980.9 million in local sales tax allocations for March, 2.2 percent less than in March 2023.
These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.
|LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (March 2024)
|Recipient
|
March 2024
Allocations
|
Change from
March 2023
|
Year-to-date
Change
|
Cities
|$622.3M
|↓1.7%
|↑0.9%
|Transit Systems
|$202.1M
|↓6.3%
|↑0.6%
|Counties
|$63.7M
|↑2.5%
|↑1.0%
|Special Purpose Districts
|$92.8M
|↑0.4%
|↑2.8%
|Total
|$980.9M
|↓2.2%
|↑1.0%
For details on March sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.