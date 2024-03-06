PRESS RELEASE: Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $981 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

TEXAS, March 6 - March 6, 2024

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $980.9 million in local sales tax allocations for March, 2.2 percent less than in March 2023.

These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (March 2024) Recipient March 2024

Allocations Change from

March 2023 Year-to-date

Change Cities

$622.3M ↓ 1.7% ↑ 0.9% Transit Systems $202.1M ↓ 6.3% ↑ 0.6% Counties $63.7M ↑ 2.5% ↑ 1.0% Special Purpose Districts $92.8M ↑ 0.4% ↑ 2.8% Total $980.9M ↓ 2.2% ↑ 1.0%