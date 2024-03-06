Everyone is welcome to a land-and-forest planning information session on March 13, 2024, in Port McNeill.

The session will seek public input on two ongoing projects to support long-term forest health, climate adaptation, and a sustainable and secure forestry sector:

The Gwa’ni Modernized Land Use Planning Project – an intergovernmental project between the ‘Namgis First Nation and the Province built with stakeholder and community engagement over the past two years to update land-use planning in the Nimpkish Valley; and

Forest Landscape Plan and Forest Operations Plan for Tree Farm Licence (TFL) 37, in the Nimpkish Valley – jointly developed by Western Forest Products and ‘Namgis First Nation and supported by the Province, the plan proposes a consolidated approach to forest planning and management at the landscape level (e.g. timber supply area, TFL or large area-based forest tenure) and facilitates collaboration between government, First Nations and licensees, with input from interest groups, communities and the public.

The event will be held between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Chilton Arena, 2205 Campbell Way, and will be hosted by members of the projects’ technical and steering committees, ‘Namgis First Nation representatives, Western Forest Products staff and provincial staff.

The Gwa’ni Project team will be accepting feedback after the open house until May 14, 2024, via the Land Use Planning website. Gwa’ni project information, including a summary of public engagement (What We Heard document) and project contact, may also be found here: https://landuseplanning.gov.bc.ca

Opportunities for public review and input on the draft Forest Landscape Plan and Forest Operations Plan will be provided through materials and contact information that can be found here: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/forestry/managing-our-forest-resources/forest-landscape-plans/tfl-37-forest-landscape-planning-pilot-project