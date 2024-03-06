3Rs Working Party (3RsWP) plenary meeting – Public session on the 2024 work plan, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 20 March 2024, 09:00 (CET) to 20 March 2024, 10:00 (CET)

The 3Rs Working Party (3RsWP) is holding a two-day plenary meeting to showcase the Agency's commitment to ensuring the implementation of 3Rs principles in the development and evaluation of human and veterinary medicinal products.

Participants will include industry and trade associations, animal welfare organisations, research consortia and EU agencies. The meeting is by invitation only.

The 3RsWP is also hosting a virtual public session on 20 March 2024, 09:00–09:45 Amsterdam time (CET). The public session will be broadcast and is open to all stakeholders.

The aim of the public session is to present the 3RsWP work plan and priorities for 2024 and to give an opportunity to stakeholders to comment and provide their views on the working party's activities. The 3RsWP will consider all comments provided in the elaboration of the 2025 work priorities. It will also publish a report to share the stakeholders' views.