DSS Charges Dorchester County Woman with Food Stamp Fraud

March 6, 2024 - On March 5, 2024, Special Agents with the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, arrested a Dorchester County woman in connection with fraudulently receiving $9,584.00 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Brittany Dionne Camden, age 37, was charged with one (1) count of Fraudulent Acquisition or Use of Food Stamps, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000. Camden was booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The related warrant can be found here.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, is dedicated to eradicating fraud, waste, abuse, and misconduct in programs administered by the agency. Reports of fraud can be made to the South Carolina Department of Social Services, Office of Inspector General, at https://dss.sc.gov/about/fraud/ or call 1-800-694-8518.

THE INDIVIDUAL NAMED IN THIS CRIMINAL MATTER IS PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL TRIED AND FOUND GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

