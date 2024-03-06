OSCE Chair-in-Office concludes Council of Europe visit

STRASBOURG, 6 March 2024 - The Chair-in-Office of the Organization for Co-operation and Security in Europe (OSCE), Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg, concluded a productive visit to the Council of Europe (CoE) today. He called both the OSCE and the CoE “beacons of stability and hope”. The visit allowed him to provide an overview of Malta’s key priorities during its Chairpersonship of the OSCE for the year 2024.

Minister Borg reiterated Malta’s unwavering commitment to uphold and safeguard the principles enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act and the Charter of Paris. “These commitments and shared obligations are not optional, but integral to the functioning of the OSCE”, Minister Borg said.

Under the motto “Strengthening Resilience, Enhancing Security”, Malta’s OSCE Chairpersonship aims to bolster the organisation’s capabilities and leverage its unique position to address contemporary challenges to the region’s security.

Chair-in-Office Borg noted both the OSCE and the CoE have several goals in common, promoting regional security and stability on the basis of shared values and commitments towards human rights, democracy, and the rule of law. Minister Borg emphasized the importance of fostering collaboration between the OSCE and the Council of Europe, particularly as Malta gears up for its CoE Presidency from May to November of 2025.

He noted, “Our focus in the OSCE on areas such as media literacy, gender-based violence, human trafficking, youth engagement, and the safety of journalists not only reflects our commitment to these pressing issues, but also allows us to strengthen co-operation and dialogue between the OSCE and the CoE on several priority themes that are directly relevant to both organisations”.

When addressing the Committee of Ministers’ Deputies of the CoE, Minister Borg underscored the critical role of both organizations in navigating the complexities of the current security landscape. The Chair-in-Office noted “in this challenging period, the importance of our organizations is most pronounced. Never before has the need for our collective efforts been so urgent. In the face of adversity, our organizations stand as beacons of stability and hope. Our shared mission takes on new significance as we confront the pressing issues of our time.”

Chair-in-Office Minister Borg held meetings with the Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić, the Liechtenstein Chair of the Committee of Ministers, HE Domenik Wagner, the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Mr Theodoros Rousopoulos together with the Secretary General of the PACE, Despina Chatzivassiliou-Tsovilis.