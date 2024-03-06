Saskatchewan Air Ambulance Celebrates Women of Aviation Worldwide Week with Open House

CANADA, March 6 - Released on March 6, 2024

The Saskatchewan Air Ambulance (SAA) team is opening their doors Wednesday to students and those interested in a career in aviation with an open house to celebrate Women of Aviation Worldwide Week, which runs from March 4 to 10.

“We are fortunate to have women in a variety of roles on our Saskatchewan Air Ambulance team including pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers, flight operations assistants, managers, and administration professionals,” SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Joe Hargrave said. “I want to thank them for everything they do in keeping Saskatchewan people safe.”

Members of the SAA team will be on hand to discuss their roles, training, careers, and experience in aviation with students considering a career in these important fields.

Operating out of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan’s Air Ambulance Service, LIFEGUARD, is the oldest non-military air medical transport program in the world, serving Saskatchewan since 1946. The air ambulance service offers fully equipped medical aircraft to provide province-wide emergency medical evacuation 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement owns and operates a fleet of four King Air 200 aircraft, while the medical service is administered by the Saskatchewan Health Authority. The Air Ambulance Service plays a critical part in providing an enhanced level of emergency medical care throughout Saskatchewan, aiding Saskatchewan residents in their greatest time of need.

“As we celebrate Women of Aviation Worldwide Week, let us honor the incredible courage and dedication of the women who soar through the skies to save lives,” Lloydminster MLA Colleen Young said. “Saskatchewan Air Ambulance exemplifies the resilience and determination of women in aviation, breaking barriers and reaching new heights. Let us continue to empower and uplift one another as we pave the way for future generations of women in aviation.”

In April 2021, SAA celebrated 75 years of service, saving patients lives. SAA conducts approximately 1,500 patient transfers per year, and flies approximately one million kilometres each year.

Women of Aviation Worldwide Week is a global aviation awareness week that commemorates the anniversary of the world’s first female pilot license which was issued on March 8, 1910. The week serves a call to address gender imbalance in the air and space industry.

The open house will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Saskatchewan Air Ambulance hangar at 17 Wayne Hicks Lane in Saskatoon.

- 30 -

For more information:

Media Desk

SaskBuilds and Procurement

Regina

Phone: 306-520-3607

Email: media.sbp@gov.sk.ca