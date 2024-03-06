Summer 2024 Learn-to-Hunt-and-Fish day camps in the Panhandle Region

They’ll also learn basic outdoor survival skills in group survival scenarios, practice game tracking, discover the science behind setting hunting seasons, try their hand at some primitive hunting skills, become “bear aware” and more!

Similar to last year’s camps, the last day of camp will be focused on learning the nuts and bolts of fishing.

Who can participate

These day camps are for students ages 10 to 15 who have not yet received their hunter education certificate, but desire to do so. If you are already a hunter education graduate, this class is not for you. But if that’s you, don’t despair, as there are plenty of opportunities to participate in more specialized skills courses such as Basic Handguns on April 6, Introduction to Youth Archery on April 16-May 7 or Basic Shotgun on April 27.

Important details

There will be two Learn-to-Hunt-and-Fish day camps offered this summer. Dates and links to register are listed below.

June 25-28: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/210031

July 30- August 2: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/210032

Registration is open now, so don’t wait! Camps last summer filled within three days of being posted. You will be contacted with additional details before the camp begins.

The cost for the class is a mere $20.00 for four days of personalized instruction and mentoring from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. What a deal!

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 and ask for Hunter Education Coordinator, Heidi Knapp, if you have any questions about the day camps.

If you have questions about hunter, bowhunter, combination or trapper education, please contact your local Fish and Game regional office, or you can visit this link to review class offerings and get signed up for classes throughout the state.

