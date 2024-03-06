Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,711 in the last 365 days.

Summer 2024 Learn-to-Hunt-and-Fish day camps in the Panhandle Region

They’ll also learn basic outdoor survival skills in group survival scenarios, practice game tracking, discover the science behind setting hunting seasons, try their hand at some primitive hunting skills, become “bear aware” and more!

Similar to last year’s camps, the last day of camp will be focused on learning the nuts and bolts of fishing.

Who can participate

These day camps are for students ages 10 to 15 who have not yet received their hunter education certificate, but desire to do so.  If you are already a hunter education graduate, this class is not for you. But if that’s you, don’t despair, as there are plenty of opportunities to participate in more specialized skills courses such as Basic Handguns on April 6, Introduction to Youth Archery on April 16-May 7 or Basic Shotgun on April 27.

Important details

There will be two Learn-to-Hunt-and-Fish day camps offered this summer.  Dates and links to register are listed below.

June 25-28:  https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/210031

July 30- August 2: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/210032

Registration is open now, so don’t wait! Camps last summer filled within three days of being posted. You will be contacted with additional details before the camp begins.

The cost for the class is a mere $20.00 for four days of personalized instruction and mentoring from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.  What a deal!

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 and ask for Hunter Education Coordinator, Heidi Knapp, if you have any questions about the day camps.

If you have questions about hunter, bowhunter, combination or trapper education, please contact your local Fish and Game regional office, or you can visit this link to review class offerings and get signed up for classes throughout the state.

Follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular updates and news.

You just read:

Summer 2024 Learn-to-Hunt-and-Fish day camps in the Panhandle Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more