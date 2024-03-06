World Baseball Network Adds Sports Media Veteran Chris R. Vaccaro to Roster
Joins team as senior editorial advisor to develop strategy, grow brand
It’s the right time to be involved with international baseball media.”ELMSFORD, NY, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Baseball Network has acquired more depth for its roster with the addition of sports media veteran Chris R. Vaccaro.
— Chris R. Vaccaro, Senior Editorial Advisor
Vaccaro, an Emmy Award and Murrow Award-winning media executive from Long Island joins the organization as a senior editorial advisor. He will help the staff with editorial strategy, production operations, and standards.
“I’m bullish on international baseball and am excited to help grow the World Baseball Network brand,” said Vaccaro. “There is a foundation here from platforms and content and a growing audience of readers worldwide who are starting to make World Baseball Network part of their consumption habits. It’s the right time to be involved with international baseball media.”
In media, Vaccaro has worked as an editor at the New York Daily News, AOL, and as Editor-in-Chief of The Topps Company. He was Vice President of Digital at Altice USA News, overseeing platforms and social media for News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, and i24 News. His work has been published in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, ESPN, The Athletic, and more. He is also the Director of Graduate Journalism and a sports journalism professor at Hofstra University, his alma mater. Vaccaro is the author of eight books and has produced eight documentaries, including a three-part series about Team Italy’s journey to the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He was inducted into the Long Island Journalism Hall of Fame in 2021.
“Media for spectator sports demands more than written features and game recaps. Information needs to be omni-channel and multimedia,” stated Paul Calento, publisher for World Baseball Network. “The addition of Chris Vaccaro as a senior editorial advisor underscores our commitment to covering baseball globally at scale. Advantage: The fans.”
About World Baseball Network: World Baseball Network (WBN) is building the largest and most diverse ecosystem for baseball fans, leagues, teams, players, and sponsors looking to connect with them. Founded in 2022 by baseball visionary and chief correspondent Matthew Tallarini, WBN identifies innovation areas revolutionizing baseball globally, including Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, NCAA, Korea, Japan, the Caribbean, WBC, and WBSC. "Baseball Without Borders" coverage focuses on the fastest-growing areas of the sport: new international markets and leagues. WBN deploys an Omni-media strategy encompassing 360 degrees of modern baseball fandom and engagement, utilizing the website, mobile, app, podcast, video syndication, social media, agency services, and custom media components, including video games and virtual environments. Follow the World Baseball Network at WorldBaseball.com on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter/X.
Paul Calento
World Baseball Network
pcalento@worldbaseball.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram