SCCG Management Announces Extension and Expansion of Strategic Partnership with SnapOdds

SCCG Management, a leading consultancy specializing in sports betting, is thrilled to announce the extension of its strategic partnership with SnapOdds

We are excited to pioneer this space, delivering unparalleled experiences for sports fans and creating significant value for our advertisers and sponsors.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading consultancy specializing in sports betting and gaming, is thrilled to announce the extension and significant expansion of its strategic partnership with SnapOdds, the revolutionary sports betting technology product from Snapscreen Inc. This expansion marks a pivotal shift towards a consumer-facing (B2C) strategy, leveraging SnapOdds' unique TV and streaming content recognition software.

SnapOdds, often referred to as the "Shazam for Sports Betting," has transformed the way users engage with live sporting events on TV and streaming. Users snap live TV events on their mobile phone, find event-related results and buy or bet. . This seamless integration of technology and user experience positions SnapOdds as a frontrunner in the sports betting industry.

As part of this strategic pivot, SCCG Management and SnapOdds are focusing on delivering a B2C app, mobile web and social media presence. The transition towards a B2C approach is underpinned by the anticipated viral spread of the SnapOdds app.

This virality and proven stickiness not only ensures a cost-effective strategy for reaching and retaining new users but also presents a unique opportunity for advertisers and sponsors. By serving game related advertising and sponsorship to highly engaged users at the right time within the app, mobile web and social media presence, SCCG Management and SnapOdds are set to generate substantial cost reduction in player acquisition cost for sports books and other sports related offers like e-commerce.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership's new direction, stating, "Our enhanced collaboration with SnapOdds underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in the sports betting industry. The shift towards a B2C model opens up unprecedented opportunities for growth, user engagement, and revenue generation. We are excited to pioneer this space, delivering unparalleled experiences for sports fans and creating significant value for our advertisers and sponsors."

Thomas Willomitzer, Founder and CEO of Snapscreen adds “Offering Shazam for TV as an app was always on the agenda. The overwhelmingly positive feedback of end users on the one side and the huge monetization opportunity to deliver engaged users at the right time to lower the CAC for betting and e-commerce drives our B2C strategy. We naturally continue to serve and expand our loyal B2B customer base. We are a team of experts in taking offline media interactive. First Radio when I co-founded Last.FM and now TV.”

The strategic expansion of the SCCG Management and SnapOdds partnership is a testament to their commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to redefine the sports betting landscape. As they embark on this new chapter, the focus will remain on delivering exceptional value to users and stakeholders alike.

ABOUT SNAPODDS

SnapOdds is a sports betting technology product of Snapscreen Inc., that has developed a proprietary TV and streaming content recognition software that can identify live sporting events being broadcast using just a single snap from your phone. After the snap, the user journey is configurable and customers can show e.g., live game odds, and facilitate in-game betting for users.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

CONTACT