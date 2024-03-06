Jurassic Quest Begins Prehistoric Eras Tour Across Western & Canada in April

Explore Jurassic Quest, the premier dinosaur event in North America, on its exciting spring tour across Central and Western Canada. Discover prehistoric marvels in Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Abbotsford this April and May.

Houston, TX, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur event Jurassic Quest® has been thrilling families for 10 years, and soon, central and western Canadians will get the chance to walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs!

Visiting each city for one weekend only throughout April and May, the expansive event holds unforgettable adventure, transporting families through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to roam among true-to-life versions of the creatures that once ruled the Earth.

Loved by millions, Jurassic Quest is also filled with hands-on activities, education and fun for kids AND parents:

Live dinosaur shows all day

Some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America

Interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig

Real fossil exhibit featuring T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and a life-size dino skull

“Tricera-tots” soft play area for our littlest explorers

Bounce houses and inflatable attractions

Photo opportunities, face painting, and more!

New attractions for 2024: For this migration, kids can face off with the notoriously fast Jurassic Quest Utahraptors for “Raptor Run” races, and “Rope-a-Raptor,” where experienced “BrontoBusters” help kids lasso stray dinos to lead them back to their pens.

Other Highlights: Catch the one-of-a-kind interactive Raptor Training Experience regularly throughout the day, and meet and pet the sweet interactive baby dinosaurs, hatched only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops. Take your family on “The Quest,” a self-guided scavenger hunt-style activity where budding paleontologists can become Jr. Dinosaur Trainers, and learn all about the dinosaurs and time periods with the help of a fun and fact-filled video tour featuring our star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty (available onsite and on your phone via QR code).

The Jurassic Quest Herd: Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs looked and moved. From the towering T.rex to the sky-scraping Spinosaurus to learning about lesser-known species, intricate details and lifelike movements (some move and roar!) provide an unparalleled level of realism that captivates children and adults alike. From the largest predators to playful baby dinos, dinosaurs are grouped in realistic scenes with others in their eras, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed Earth millions of years ago. Only Jurassic Quest can bring families memories this BIG!

TICKETS & LOGISTICS

Advance purchase online recommended to ensure desired date and availability at www.jurassicquest.ca, or tickets are available on-site, and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount. General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. Some rides and activities require activity tickets that are available on site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Ticket (the best value for children ages 2-10). Entry is free for children under age 2.

ACCESSIBILITY: Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but please contact the venue in advance to make arrangements. Some attractions have height and weight requirements; socks required for inflatables.

JURASSIC QUEST CANADA SPRING 2024 TOUR SCHEDULE

EDITOR’S NOTE: Zoom and in-person interviews and visits are available with dinosaur trainers and baby dinos. Press previews will be held on the opening morning in each city.

JURASSIC QUEST VIDEO & PHOTOS: CLICK HERE

Event: Jurassic Quest in Winnipeg

Place: RBC Convention Center

Date: April 12-14

Time: Friday Noon-8pm, Saturday 9am-8pm, Sunday 9am-7pm

Event: Jurassic Quest in Calgary

Place: Calgary Exhibition and Stampede

Date: April 19-21

Time: Friday Noon-8pm, Saturday 9am-8pm, Sunday 9am-4pm

Event: Jurassic Quest in Edmonton

Place: Edmonton EXPO Centre

Date: April 26-28

Time: Friday Noon-8pm, Saturday 9am-8pm, Sunday 9am-7pm

Event: Jurassic Quest in Vancouver

Place: Pacific Coliseum

Date: May 2-5

Time: Thursday 3-8pm, Friday 9am-8pm, Saturday 9am-8pm, Sunday 9am-7pm

Event: Jurassic Quest in Abbotsford

Place: TRADEX Trade & Exhibition Centre

Date: May 10-12

Time: Friday Noon-8pm, Saturday 9am-8pm, Sunday 9am-7pm

MORE DETAILS AND SCHEDULE UPDATES CAN BE FOUND ON SOCIAL AND WWW.JURASSICQUEST.CA.

Year-round Dino Fun Wherever You Are!

Even after the herd moves out of town, find dinosaur fun at home anytime with Jurassic Quest’s virtual resources. Free craft activities, word searches, coloring pages and more are available HERE, as well as the extensive Jurassic Quest Dino Directory HERE. See how the Jurassic Quest dino trainers celebrate International Dino Day, National Fossil Day, and check out other dino-tastic videos like Dino Storytime, Science Sundays and more on our YouTube Channel. And, the fan-favorite Jurassic Quest theme song HERE is newly remastered with captions so families can sing along!

ABOUT JURASSIC QUEST

Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur experience in North America and part of the Family Quest Entertainment portfolio. Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has entertained more than 10 million fans in more than 250 cities across the U.S. and Canada with an up close and personal look at the giants that once ruled Earth. Developed with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur is brought to life using realistic likenesses, movement and sound. Jurassic Quest is a leader in edutainment, bringing the prehistoric era to life for families, educators and dinosaur fans of all ages. For more information and tickets visit www.jurassicquest.com.

Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Prehistoric Nick, Park Ranger Marty, Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops are registered trademarks of Jurassic Quest Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.

