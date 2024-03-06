Howard's Goes Back to the Future with Renewed Los Angeles Angels Partnership

The Big A LED sign is a beacon for fans along the 57 South freeway. Howard's iconic yellow-and-black logo will again light up the Big A as part of the retailer's 78th-anniversary celebration. Back to the Future: Howard’s first stepped up to the plate in 2000. Over the next 15 years, Howard’s built an alliance with the Angels through in-store events with Angels players, sales promotions and prominent advertising at Angel Stadium.

LA HABRA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Howard's is reviving its iconic partnership with the Los Angeles Angels, marking a nostalgic reunion between two enduring Southern California powerhouses made possible by brand partnerships with Electrolux and Synchrony. This collaboration kicks off Howard's 78th-anniversary celebration by offering customers accessible, approachable luxury appliances, TVs, mattresses and experiences that enrich their lives and homes.

“Reigniting our partnership with the Angels is a heartfelt nod to our shared history and a step back to the future where tradition and innovation coexist,” said Howard's CEO Peter Boutros. “We are not just celebrating our past but also committing to providing exceptional experiences and being part of the community fabric in SoCal. Our collaboration combines the thrill of Angels baseball with the excellence that Howard's and Electrolux are known for, along with Synchrony's digital-first financial services.”

Howard’s first stepped up to the plate in 2000. Over the next 15 years, Howard’s built an alliance with the Angels through in-store events with Angels players, sales promotions and prominent advertising at Angel Stadium.

“We can’t think of a better way to celebrate Howard’s 78 years of serving Southern California than by joining them and Synchrony in rekindling one of the most iconic alliances to define local culture,” said Electrolux Vice President Tom Admire.

A Modern Twist on a Nostalgic Reunion

“The Angels are excited to partner again with Howard’s, a company that celebrates a rich history in Southern California,” said Angels Chairman Dennis Kuhl. “We look forward to providing our fans with memorable experiences with them.

The renewed partnership brings with it a series of engaging activities and opportunities for fans and customers alike, including:

• In-Store Electrolux/Frigidaire Promotions: Howard's will highlight the latest kitchen and laundry appliance technologies with Electrolux and Frigidaire product displays and promotions, providing customers with a blend of approachable luxury and coveted customer service.

• Synchrony Financing: Howard’s customers can access flexible financing options on their purchases, including promotional financing offers.

• Angels-Themed Events: Howard’s will host special in-store events featuring themed promotions and unique experiences designed to unite the community in celebration of this historic reunion.

• Exclusive Giveaways: At Howard’s 13 Southern California locations, fans can enter to win Angels suite tickets and Electrolux/Frigidaire appliance packages, bringing baseball excitement to Howard's customers. Winners will receive tickets to watch the Angels host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Spring Training Freeway Series game on March 26 and regular season games on April 27 against the Minnesota Twins and on May 28 as the Angels face off against the New York Yankees.

• Home Plate and Big A Spotlight: Howard's will be featured on the home plate billboard for an entire inning across 15 spring training games and illuminate the iconic Big A LED sign, a beacon for fans along the 57 South freeway.

To find the nearest location and learn more about Howard’s, visit howards.com.

About Howard's

Howard's, established in 1946, is Southern California’s oldest and most trusted independent retailer of premier appliances, TVs, and mattresses and has been a 100% employee-owned company since 1976. With a network of 13 locations, including nine Experience Centers, Howard's disrupts the retail experience through strategic partnerships with leading brands, offering interactive and immersive showcases of luxury home appliance technologies in an approachable and welcoming environment. Discover the Howard’s difference at howards.com.

Flashback: Howard's historical collaboration with the Angels included a commercial series.