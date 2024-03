Aviation Week Network’s Military Aviation, Logistics & Maintenance Symposium will be held in Chicago, April 9-11

Military Aviation Logistics & Maintenance Symposium

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aviation Week Network ’s Military Aviation, Logistics & Maintenance Symposium (#MALMS) will be held in Chicago, April 9-11Aviation Week Network's Annual Military Aviation, Logistics and Maintenance Symposium (#MALMS) will be held for the first time in Chicago, April 9-11, at McCormick Place, South Building. The event is co-located with MRO Americas , (#MROAM), the world’s largest aviation MRO event.MALMS is a dynamic forum for members of the U.S. military and commercial aerospace industry to discuss process improvements and operational readiness concerns regarding aircraft maintenance, logistics, and sustainment capabilities development. Attendees will be privy to relevant and real-time perspectives into the military’s logistics and aircraft sustainment concerns, current acquisition processes and requirements for modernization from the people leading the charge for innovation from all branches of the U.S. military and the U.S. Department of Defense.Speakers include those below and the full agenda can be found here.• Dr. Stefanie Tompkins, Director, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency• Maj. Gen David J. Sanford, Director of Logistics, Engineering and Force ProtectionHeadquarters Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base;• Rear Adm. Joseph D. “Doug” Noble, Jr., Director, Logistics Operations, Defense Logistics Agency/Commander, Joint Regional Combat Support, United States Navy• Maj. Gen. Donald K. Carpenter, Director, Lightning Sustainment Center, F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program Office, Wright-Patterson AFB• Lansen P. Conley, SES, DAF, Director, Logistics and Logistics Services, USAF• Lisa P. Smith, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Product Support,Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD)“Collaboration between industry, small businesses, academia, and the government is key for increasing materiel readiness and ensuing air dominance, and our conference brings all of the players together,” said Carol Wilkins, Conference Producer for Aviation Week Network.Admission is free for all branches or active-duty and reserve members of the United States Armed Forces and Department of Defense (DOD) civilian employees. The event includes a sold-out Military Pavilion in the exhibition hall and two days of high-level speakers, along with ample opportunities for networking.MALMS Industry Sponsors are: AAR, Elbit Systems of America, HEICO, M1 Composites Technologies, Shift5, and StandardAero.Registration hours are Monday, April 8 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 9-Wednesday, April 10 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. See here to Register.ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORKAviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.ABOUT INFORMA MARKETSInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com # # #