Sims Exteriors and Remodeling Employs Comprehensive Approach to Home Remodeling and Business

We look to run our company comprehensively. Every employee matters to us, as does every detail in a project.”STOUGHTON, WISCONSIN, USA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local home remodeling company Sims Exteriors and Remodeling Inc. expands and elevates its comprehensive service offering. The company has evolved from a general remodeling contractor to a full-service design-and-build powerhouse, led by visionary owner JW Sims, a familiar face on local TV.
"Since 2021, we've transformed not just many homes but have reinvented how we do business," says Sims. "By integrating design services, expanding our showroom, and focusing on our team culture, we've become a one-stop shop for our clients' remodeling dreams."
Sims Exteriors and Remodeling Inc. has three full-time designers on staff. Most recently, they welcomed Dondi Szombatfalvy, a well-known local designer with 20 years of experience and numerous awards and accolades. Her addition underscores the firm's commitment to providing top-tier, white-glove service throughout the remodeling process, starting with the design phase.
Sims’ mission is to build lasting relationships through quality design-build remodeling services. They accomplish this as a dependable, respectful contractor that prioritizes client satisfaction. They value meticulous attention to detail, clear communication and a culture of productivity to keep projects on time and on budget. A novel approach to project management that includes an in-depth onboarding meeting and a detailed project calendar ensures smooth ongoing communication that leaves clients well-informed and comfortable throughout the process.
Business success is critical, but the team culture at Sims is about more than just work. Providing all staff with a healthy work-life balance is a priority; everyone is considered family. The company fosters a strong sense of camaraderie and teamwork through various activities and special team events. This collective spirit translates into a collaborative and innovative work environment that keeps the team motivated and the company driving toward its vision.
Recent philanthropic efforts include a partnership with Shelter From the Storm, a local initiative supporting homeless mothers and their children. This partnership showcases the firm's commitment to giving back to the community.
“We look to run our company comprehensively. Every employee matters to us, as does every detail in a project," Sims adds. “Our passion and dedication are evident in the feedback from our clients. They consistently praise the professionalism and friendliness of our team."
About Sims Exteriors and Remodeling, INC
Founded in 1997 and based in Stoughton, Wis., Sims specializes in transforming homes with a comprehensive range of services, from interior design and space planning to complete exterior renovations. Known for their commitment to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction, they're one of the leading remodeling companies in the Madison area. More details are available at madisonexteriorsandremodeling.com.
