“WWII Aviation Artwork” wins the Reader Views Grand Prize Bronze Award in Non-Fiction
This gorgeous and informative coffee-table book takes home a top prize in the annual Reader Views Literary Awards program.JENKS, OK, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reader Views announces WWII Aviation Artwork by Joe Glyda, as one of the overall grand prize winners in non-fiction, taking home the bronze award, an award honored with a cash prize and special marketing promotions.
"WWII Aviation Artwork: And the Stories Behind These Beautiful Birds" explores the history and legacy of WWII aircraft, combining meticulous research, digital artistry, and personal narratives. Through the preface and the detailed explorations of 34 airplanes, Glyda conveys a profound respect and fascination for this pivotal era in history. The book reveals hidden aspects of aviation history and personal stories from the people who were part of this time, making it not only a collection for enthusiasts but a touching journey into the past. It's presented as an essential heirloom and a recommended addition to any collection, emphasizing its value in preserving and sharing the rich history of WWII aviation with future generations.
Susan Violante, Managing Editor of Reader Views says, WWII Aviation Artwork: And the Stories Behind These Beautiful Birds by Joe Glyda is the best example of what passion and purpose can accomplish. Joe Glyda manifests in this book his love for photography and digital art, with his love for airplanes. He produced a beautiful collection of WWII airplane illustrations and compiled archives of pictures of the planes produced during the mid-1930s to mid-1940s which fought during WWII. The result of his work is a jewel for any WWII and/or airplane enthusiast and collector, but that is not just what this book is.”
Glyda notes, “My book inspiration came to me after realizing how many different aircraft were built in such a short amount of time between 1939 and 1945. With all the push to forget history, I wanted a younger generation to learn about ingenuity, purpose and dedication. This was the perfect fit to incorporate stories of the planes and the people that were a part of that aviation history.”
WWII Aviation Artwork (ISBN: 978-0578837260, Joe Glyda Photography, Inc., 2021) is available at https://www.wwiiaviation.art/product/coffee-table-book/
About the Author
Joe Glyda has been creating photographic images since he was eight years old. Joe worked for Kraft Foods of Glenview Illinois for 36 years where he served as the Digital Imaging Manager from 1993 until 2008. Joe introduced digital photography to Kraft in 1993 and since 1999 the Creative Services Photography Studio provided Kraft with complete digital services for all advertising and promotional photography.
Joe is a member of the Professional Photographers of America (PPA) and earned the PPA’s Master of Photography in 1988. He was awarded the Nikon Industrial Photographer of the year in 1995, and Photographic Craftsman degree in 1996. Joe received the Master Artist Degree in January 2014 from PPA as well. Joe has been teaching the art of commercial photography at various venues around the country including PPA conventions, Photoshop World, the Texas School of Professional Photography and Imaging Explorations in Canada. Joe was also a co-chair member of the subcommittee for the FIRST Group, a flexographic printing industry committee that is dedicated to creating standards for digital photography. In 2019 Joe released his Food Photography book and in 2021 released his World War II Aviation Artwork Book featuring 34 WWII aircraft and their stories. Joe recently received his ASP Fellowship Award from the American Society of Photographers in January, 2024.
With more than 45 years of experience in photographic techniques and digital imaging, Joe still takes on every new project with excitement and enthusiasm. His goal is to provide you, the client, with the highest quality photographic imagery designed to create and enhance a high level of excellence and value for your business.
You can learn more about Joe Glyda and his work at https://www.jglyda.com/
The Reader Views Literary Awards program levels the playing field for self-published authors, allowing readers to recognize the most creative and exciting new books in the industry. The program is recognized industry wide as one of the most respected literary awards programs for independent authors. Top honors include cash prizes totaling $2,500. For additional information about Reader Views visit: http://www.readerviews.com/.
Sheri Hoyte
Reader Views
admin@readerviews.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn