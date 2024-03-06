North Billerica-based Princess Maid Service Inc Partners with Cleaning for a Reason
EINPresswire.com/ -- Princess Maid Service Continues Supporting Cancer Patients With Care
By Lucy Lee
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
LOCAL CLEANING COMPANY MAKING A DIFFERENCE
Since its establishment in 2000, Princess Maid Service, Inc. has experienced steady growth, expanding both its team and clientele. In 2011, the company forged a partnership with nonprofit Cleaning for a Reason, bolstering their commitment to supporting cancer patients through the essential gift of a clean home. Over the past 13 years, this collaboration has enabled Princess Maid Service to offer complimentary cleaning services to 28 cancer patients, significantly enhancing their ability to make a positive impact in the community.
Shared co-owner Ana & Nelson Cafua, “Inspired by the loss of our own family members to cancer, we’re committed to supporting cancer patients with the gift of a clean, healthy home, shielding them from additional infections and alleviating some household burdens. At Princess Maid Service, we understand the impact of a clean and hygienic environment on overall well-being. Our mission is to deliver more than just cleanliness; we aim to provide a sanctuary of comfort that promotes both physical health and peace of mind for cancer patients and their families.” Through
partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, Princess Maid Service supports up to two cancer patients homes each month for two consecutive months free of charge. This is an ongoing service to patients residing in Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk.
“I'm thankful to offer cleaning services out of genuine care,” stated co-owner Ana Cafua. “My
hope is to encourage other companies to use their services to enhance the welfare and happiness
of others, particularly those facing adversity. Contributing to this meaningful cause brings me
profound satisfaction and happiness.”
About Princess Maid Service, Inc.
With a loyal customer base of 750 individuals, Princess Maid Service is renowned for its
professional and experienced team. Each member undergoes thorough background checks, is
fully bonded, and arrives equipped with premium cleaning supplies and equipment. What
distinguishes Princess Maid Service is its unwavering dedication to customer safety and peace of
mind. The company is fully insured, offering comprehensive liability coverage and worker’s
compensation. Customers can enjoy a pristine environment without concern, as the insurance
provides protection against any unforeseen incidents. Learn more about this company at
princessmaidservice.com.
About Cleaning for a Reason Cleaning for a Reason partners with more than 1,300 residential cleaners throughout the United
States and Canada to offer free house cleaning to any household battling cancer. Since 2006, the
nonprofit and its partners have donated more than $18 million in services, helping more than
53,000 cancer patients. In 2017, Cleaning for a Reason was adopted by ISSA Charities, the
charitable arm of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association. To apply for services, to
join as a cleaning partner, or to support the work of Cleaning for a Reason, visit
cleaningforareason.org.
Nelson Cafua
Nelson Cafua
Princess Maid Sevice Inc
+1 978-458-4761
