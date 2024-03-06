Game and Fish invites you to Laramie Region season-setting meetings
Laramie Regional Office: 307-745-4046
March 06, 2024
Laramie - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes you to a series of upcoming public meetings to discuss the current status of wildlife populations and proposed fall 2024 and spring 2025 hunting seasons. Season-setting meetings are held around the state each spring to present proposed license allocations, season lengths, and other proposals for the coming fall.
All Laramie Region season-setting meetings will begin at 6:00 p.m. They will be held at the following locations:
|Town
|Date
|Location
|Laramie
|March 18, 2024
|Game and Fish Laramie Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams Street
|Saratoga
|March 19, 2024
|Platte Valley Community Center, 210 W Elm Street
|Torrington
|March 25, 2024
|Platte Valley Bank Conference Center, 2201 Main Street
|Wheatland
|March 26, 2024
|First State Bank Conference Center, 1405 16th Street
|Cheyenne
|March 27, 2024
|WGFD State Office - Elk Room, 5400 Bishop Boulevard
The Laramie meeting will include a presentation of all regional season proposals. All other meetings will focus on local seasons.
The following regulations are open for comment:
-
Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation
-
Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons
-
Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons
-
Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons
-
Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons
-
Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons
-
Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons
-
Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order
-
Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season
-
Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons
-
Chapter 44, Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances
Comments on proposed changes can be made by submitting comment forms at any of the above meetings. Written comments can also be submitted online or mailed to:
Wyoming Game and Fish Department
Attn: Regulations
3030 Energy Lane
Casper, WY 82604
Comment forms and proposed regulations can be found on the Game and Fish website. Written comments will be accepted through 5:00 p.m. on March 29, 2024. Comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2024 meeting in Riverton.
If you are interested in season-setting meetings outside of the Laramie Region, a list of all public meetings to be held across the state can be found on the Game and Fish website. If you are unable to attend a meeting, presentation recordings will be posted online on March 20.
The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.
- WGFD -