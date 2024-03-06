Game and Fish invites you to Laramie Region season-setting meetings

Laramie - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department welcomes you to a series of upcoming public meetings to discuss the current status of wildlife populations and proposed fall 2024 and spring 2025 hunting seasons. Season-setting meetings are held around the state each spring to present proposed license allocations, season lengths, and other proposals for the coming fall.

All Laramie Region season-setting meetings will begin at 6:00 p.m. They will be held at the following locations:



Town Date Location Laramie March 18, 2024 Game and Fish Laramie Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams Street Saratoga March 19, 2024 Platte Valley Community Center, 210 W Elm Street Torrington March 25, 2024 Platte Valley Bank Conference Center, 2201 Main Street Wheatland March 26, 2024 First State Bank Conference Center, 1405 16th Street Cheyenne March 27, 2024 WGFD State Office - Elk Room, 5400 Bishop Boulevard

The Laramie meeting will include a presentation of all regional season proposals. All other meetings will focus on local seasons.

The following regulations are open for comment:

Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation

Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons

Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons

Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons

Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons

Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons

Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons

Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order

Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season

Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons

Chapter 44, Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances

Comments on proposed changes can be made by submitting comment forms at any of the above meetings. Written comments can also be submitted online or mailed to:

Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Attn: Regulations

3030 Energy Lane

Casper, WY 82604



Comment forms and proposed regulations can be found on the Game and Fish website. Written comments will be accepted through 5:00 p.m. on March 29, 2024. Comments will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2024 meeting in Riverton.

If you are interested in season-setting meetings outside of the Laramie Region, a list of all public meetings to be held across the state can be found on the Game and Fish website. If you are unable to attend a meeting, presentation recordings will be posted online on March 20.

The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

- WGFD -