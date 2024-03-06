TDCI’s Division of Regulatory Boards Licensed Over 47,000 New Professionals, and Processed Over 107,000 Renewals in 2023

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Division of Regulatory Boards announces that 154,937 initial or renewal applications for professional licenses were processed by TDCI in 2023, an increase of 3,671 when compared to figures from 2022.

Furthermore, the Division processed 4,336 consumer complaints, conducted 18,062 inspections, managed 254,316 customer inquiries through the Division’s Customer Service Center, and achieved an impressive 97.3% customer satisfaction rate. Additionally, the Division assessed $1.864 million in civil penalties for violations of state rules.

“From TDCI's customer service team to our licensing professionals, members of TDCI’s Regulatory Boards Division share the same goal of empowering professionals and protecting Tennesseans,” said TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence. “Our Regulatory Boards team is dedicated to supporting Tennessee’s thriving economy by swiftly ensuring that professionals get the licensing support they need while consumers’ complaints are handled in a timely and professional fashion. I want to highlight their work behind the scenes and thank them all for their hard work this year.”

TDCI's Division of Regulatory Boards licenses and regulates over 317,000 Tennesseans in their professions and businesses through 24 regulatory programs, which includes the Tennessee Real Estate Commission, the Board of Funeral Directors & Embalmers, the Motor Vehicle Commission, the Board for Licensing Contractors, and the Cosmetology & Barber Examiners Board, among others. These entities ensure that persons meet minimum professional standards, responsively and timely handle complaints, and provide consumer education on regulated professions and industries.

"As the landscape for Tennessee professionals continued to quickly evolve in 2023, I'm deeply gratified by our team's adept navigation of the delicate balance between responsible regulation and safeguarding consumers,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Regulatory Boards Alex Martin. “I encourage licensees and consumers alike to reach out with any inquiries about our mission as our doors are always open to provide assistance.”

As part of its mission, TDCI’s Regulatory Boards team made notable strides in 2023, elevating efficiencies and enhancing the experience for both applicants and licensees through a series of strategic efforts:

Digital Transformation: In June, we unveiled our upgraded Comprehensive Online Regulatory & Enforcement (CORE) System showcasing a more user-friendly and modern experience. This mobile-friendly platform offers enhanced features, including simplified attachment uploads and intuitive license management capabilities, ensuring a smoother and more efficient process for our users.

Customer Experience Optimization Initiative: Since November 2023, our division has elevated customer service standards by introducing a dedicated client concierge specialist in our first-floor Welcome Center. This initiative has positively impacted and supported 710 individuals seeking assistance to date.

Enhanced Communication Channels: In 2023, our division assisted customers across various programs through text messaging, resolving a total of 9,158 messages, averaging over 763 messages per month. With a median first reply time of 42 minutes, we strive to provide timely and effective support to meet the needs of our constituents.

Improved Timeliness: In 2023, the division successfully maintained an average processing time of 18.65 days for initial licensure, marking a notable improvement from the average of 20.02 days recorded in 2022. The achievement underscores our commitment to expediting the licensure process for our stakeholders.

Regulatory Pinnacle Practices: Regulatory Board Investigator, Ashley Smith, was named a 2023 fall recipient of the Governor’s Excellence in Service Award for her swift and heroic actions while working out in the field.

Feedback Mechanisms: We established and conducted our first division-wide licensee survey to gather input, allowing for continuous improvement of processes and services.

Finally, TDCI actively disseminated details to the public regarding disciplinary actions taken against licensees, while also fostering close collaboration with law enforcement agencies to bolster consumer protection efforts.

