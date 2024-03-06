March 6, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Calls On Meta To Protect Users' Accounts From Scammers

Submit Release
Attorney General Miyares Calls On Meta To Protect Users’ Accounts From Scammers

Coalition of 41 Attorneys General Ask for Data Security Review Following Major Increases in Scammers Taking Over Facebook Accounts

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares joined a bipartisan coalition of 41 attorneys general in sending a letter to Meta Platforms, Inc. (Meta) addressing the recent rise of Facebook and Instagram account takeovers by scammers and frauds. 

Account takeovers are when bad actors break into a user’s account and change passwords, effectively hijacking the account and blocking out the rightful owner. Attorney General Miyares is calling on Meta to thoroughly review data security practices for protecting its users’ accounts from being unfairly locked out or taken over by scammers.

“Protecting users’ accounts and personal information should be among the top priorities for social media giants like Meta. The rise in account takeovers is concerning and puts the privacy of nearly every American at risk,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Scammers can steal personal information, read private messages, scam the users’ contacts and falsely post once they hijack an account. While account takeovers are not new, there has been a dramatic increase in these schemes over the last year, and users have struggled to receive help from Meta. 

The coalition of attorneys general encouraged Meta to:

  • Increase staffing to respond to account takeover complaints
  • Greater investment in account takeover mitigation tactics
  • Adopt new procedures for users to protect themselves, such as multi-step authentication measures

If you or someone you know has had their account hijacked, contact Meta immediately. Users unable to get in touch with Meta or have the issue resolved should refer to the Facebook Help page.

Read the letter here.

###

