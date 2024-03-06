Results of survey on manpower needs and wages for the 4th quarter of 2023 - Gaming sector

MACAU, March 6 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 51,771 full-time employees in the Gaming Sector at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 403 (-0.8%) year-on-year. Among them, dealers totalled 23,359, down by 362 (-1.5%) year-on-year.

Average earnings (excluding irregular remuneration) of full-time employees in the Gaming Sector in December were MOP25,290, up by 6.8% year-on-year; average earnings of dealers (MOP20,870) rose by 5.4%, due mainly to the low base of comparison caused by a relatively large number of employees being placed on unpaid leave in the same month of 2022.

With the gradual recovery of the economy, the demand for manpower increased. Number of job vacancies in the Gaming Sector rose by 387 year-on-year to 400 at the end of the fourth quarter. Among the vacancies, 23.8% required work experience and 84.8% required just senior secondary education or lower; meanwhile, requirement for knowledge of Mandarin and English stood at 97.0% and 83.5% respectively.

In the fourth quarter, number of new recruits and employees leaving employment totalled 1,035 and 843 respectively. The employee recruitment rate (2.0%) and the employee turnover rate (1.6%) grew by 1.8 and 0.1 percentage points respectively year-on-year, and the job vacancy rate was 0.8%; the figures indicated an increase in the demand for manpower in the Gaming Sector.

The Survey on Manpower Needs and Wages of the Gaming Sector for the fourth quarter of 2023 excluded junket promoters and junket associates.