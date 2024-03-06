[Promoting 1+4 Development via International MICE Event] 2024 UFI Asia Pacific Conference Is to Be Held in Macao from 7 to 8 March

MACAU, March 6 - 2024 Asia Pacific Conference of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), a prominent international MICE association, is scheduled to be held in Macao from 7 to 8 March. This is the second time that UFI Asia Pacific Conference is held in Macao after 2008, reflecting UFI’s recognition of the business environment and the MICE hardware and software capacities in Macao.

The two-day event will be featured with thematic activities such as expert panels and leader summits. In addition, a number of cultural and sports activities with local characteristics will also be organised, allowing international MICE visitors to gain an immersive experience of Macao’s diversified development and explore business potential and opportunities in the city, enhancing Macao’s attractiveness to investors and the new “industry + MICE” development pattern, as well as the diversified development of “1 + 4 Industries”.

Active Interaction with UFI Global Members to Expand the International Influence of Macao’s MICE Industry

UFI is an international association with a history of nearly a century, and 840 member organisations in 87 countries and regions around the world are presently signed up as UFI members. As of 2023, there were 7 UFI members in Macao. These institutions have been actively participating in UFI’s activities to establish contacts with UFI’s members from all over the world, such as exhibition managers, professional exhibition organisers, and international exhibition leaders. Meanwhile, they also carry out two-way exchanges, experience sharing and industry trend discussions to jointly promote the development of the MICE industry in Macao and around the world.

Eleven UFI-Accredited Exhibitions in Macao Attracts More Attention from International MICE Visitors

Currently, a total of 895 exhibitions around the world have obtained the accreditation from UFI. As an implication of high quality, UFI’s accreditation enhances activities’ international presence and influence, allowing them to attract more international visitors. With this in mind, IPIM has been actively motivating the local MICE industry and jointly working on the accreditation. In 2005, the Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (MIF) became the first UFI-accredited exhibition in Macao. As of 2023, eleven (11) Macao exhibitions have obtained UFI accreditation, involving areas such as tourism, commerce, environmental protection, automobiles, yachts and aviation.

UFI Asia Pacific Conference is held in different Asian regions every year, with the aims of encouraging the MICE industry in Asia to learn more about the latest developments in the regional and international MICE sector, communicating with international exhibition-related organisations, enhancing the image of the MICE industry, and promoting the industry development.