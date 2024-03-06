Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,720 in the last 365 days.

Sun Country Airlines Will Participate in the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) President and Chief Financial Officer Dave Davis will present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 12 at 2:50PM EST.

A link to the live webcast can be found on the Sun Country investor relations website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About Sun Country 
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier, whose mission is to connect guests to their favorite people and places, to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences. Sun Country dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives (“VFR”) passengers and charter customers and providing cargo service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada, and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit https://www.stories.suncountry.com/multimedia.


Investor Relations
Chris Allen
IR@suncountry.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Sun Country Airlines Will Participate in the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more