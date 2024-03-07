Plan To Attend The North Carolina Spring Home Expo: March 15th to March 17th , 2024, At The Crown Complex Expo Center

3-Day Home Show Event Features Free Admission & Free Parking; Offers The Latest Trends In Home Improvement, Remodeling and Design

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide Expos, the leader in trade shows across the nation, will be hosting the North Carolina Spring Home Expo: March 15th through March 17th at the Crown Complex Expo Center in Fayetteville. Many local exhibitors and national vendors will be showcasing the latest trends in home improvement, remodeling, interior design and outdoor living at the home show.

The three-day event is free to the public and it gives homeowners in the greater Fayetteville area the opportunity to meet with local contractors, remodeling experts and design pros to gain inspiration and to start planning their next home improvement projects. Exhibitors in solar, kitchen and bathroom renovations, landscaping, waterproofing and more will be participating at the North Carolina Home Expo.

Fayetteville residents looking to update the exterior of their homes, replace their patios, renovate their kitchens, upgrade their bathrooms, or enhance the appearance of their outdoor living spaces will find everything they need at the Spring Home Expo. What’s more, many vendors offer exclusive discounts and savings, expressly for visitors attending the show.

Admission and parking to the North Carolina Spring Home Expo is free. The Home Expo will be taking place on Friday March 15, 2024 from 12:00pm to 6:00pm; on Saturday March 16th, 2024 from 10:00am to 5:00pm; and on Sunday March 17th, from 11:00am to 4:00pm. The Crown Complex Expo Center is located at 1960 Coliseum Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28306. Interested in exhibiting at the event? Contact Nationwide Expos organizers today at 800-201-4663 to secure a spot at a Home Expo show.

