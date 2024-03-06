Celebrating 28 Years of Melodic Harmony: Fox Brae Wind Chimes Marks Its Anniversary with a Legacy of Craftsmanship
Fox Brae Wind Chimes is a third-generation family-owned and operated business specializing in high-quality, hand-made wind chimes.HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fox Brae Wind Chimes, a name synonymous with unparalleled quality and craftsmanship in the wind chime industry, is proud to celebrate its 28th anniversary. A testament to enduring legacy and the art of handcrafted excellence, Fox Brae Wind Chimes continues to produce captivating sounds from the heart of Centreville, Nova Scotia, where the melody of tradition and innovation blend seamlessly.
Established in 1996, our journey began with a simple yet profound vision by the founder, a visionary with an ear for music and a deep-rooted passion for creating harmony with nature. Today, under the stewardship of the founder's family, alongside his wife Heather and their two sons, Will and Luke, Fox Brae Wind Chimes stands as a beacon of sustainable craftsmanship, producing exquisite wind chimes that are not only heard but felt deeply across Canada and beyond.
From our humble beginnings as the Corkum Bucket Factory in 1940, crafting wooden buckets for Nova Scotia's fishing industry, we have navigated the changing tides of business with resilience and adaptability. Our transition to creating wind chimes was inspired by our ancestral connection to handcraftsmanship, marrying the sounds of nature with the durability of carefully selected materials.
Our commitment to sustainability is at the core of our operations. We meticulously select premium woods from responsibly managed forests and use heavy gauge aluminum rods & tubing sourced from recycled aluminum. Our chimes are a testament to our dedication to the environment, featuring eco-friendly stains and sealants that ensure longevity and resistance to the elements, making our wind chimes not only beautiful but also durable.
Fox Brae Wind Chimes are renowned for their melodic pentatonic tuning, each hand-tuned by a trained musician to ensure unsurpassed sound quality. Our range of sizes and designer colours ensure that every chime is a visually stunning piece that adds a touch of elegance to any space. Utilizing the strongest materials, such as stainless steel aircraft cable, we guarantee the lasting beauty and integrity of our chimes.
As we celebrate 28 years of harmony, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers and supporters who have been integral to our journey. Fox Brae Wind Chimes remains committed to crafting wind chimes that not only bring music to your ears but also embody the spirit of Canadian craftsmanship and environmental stewardship.
About Fox Brae Wind Chimes
Fox Brae Wind Chimes is a third-generation family-owned and operated business specializing in high-quality, hand-made wind chimes. Made with a keen eye for detail and a commitment to sustainability, Fox Brae Wind Chimes offers a range of products that are both aesthetically pleasing and musically enchanting. Proudly based in Centreville, Nova Scotia, we continue to honour our heritage while embracing the future with every chime we create.
For more information on Fox Brae Wind Chimes and our products, please visit our website or contact our media relations department.
Contact Information:
Chris@FoxBraeWindchimes.com
Website: WWW.FoxBraeWindchimes.com
Fox Brae Wind Chimes: Where tradition meets innovation in the melody of craftsmanship.
Chris Fleming
Fox Brae Wind Chimes
+1 902-907-2970
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Incredible Craftsmanship. The Best Hand Made Wind Chimes, You Gotta See These